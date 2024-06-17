Who Is Bill Belichick's Ex-Cheerleader Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson?

Bill Belichick just pulled his shadiest stunt by embarking on a relationship with a 24-year-old cheerleader. The 72-year-old former New England Patriots coach, who's had a tense relationship with NFL pro Tom Brady, has heart eyes for Jordon Hudson, a successful cheerleader. According to TMZ, which confirmed the news this week, the unlikely pair have been carrying out their taboo matchup for much longer than it's been public knowledge. While the outlet didn't offer up a concrete origin for this age gap relationship, it started sometime after 2021, when Belichick and Hudson first met while riding the friendly skies together.

Just as NFL star Rob Gronkowski did during Tom Brady's roast, social media has been hurling jokes left and right about the relationship. "Imagine your 22-year-old daughter comes home for the weekend with her new boyfriend and it's bill belichick," tweeted one user on X, who misidentified Hudson as 22. "Going to be an interesting dinner with the parents," tweeted another user. A third denizen posted a snarky take about Hudson's possible motivations. "I'm sure this is the unconditional love everyone keeps talking about," they wrote. Meanwhile, another cynically tweeted: "I wonder if his money has anything to do with it." Of course, these are just a few of dozens of jokes circulating online.

Jokes aside, there's much more to Hudson than being Belichick's girlfriend.