The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 Tony Awards
It's Broadway's biggest night of the year, where the glitterati gather to celebrate their achievements of the past twelve months. One thing is always guaranteed at the Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, A.K.A. the Tony Awards: there's going to be theatrics, drama, comedy, and operatics, and that's just on the red carpet. Some are fabulous and fierce, some are stylish and stunning, some gorgeous and glam, while others, well, just fail to hit the right note. And we're here for it.
The 2024 Tony Awards' nominees and winners celebrated all the best, brightest and up-and-coming stars of live theater, with Daniel Radcliffe proving there's life after "Harry Potter" by scoring his first-ever Tony Award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Merrily We Roll Along." While Jeremy Strong and Sarah Paulson took home best actor and best actress in a leading role for "An Enemy of the People" and "Appropriate," respectively. Placing Paulson firmly on her journey to becoming an EGOT: somebody who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.
As to be expected at any award show, there were plenty of tearful tributes, gushing speeches, and political interludes, with presenters and winners alike fighting their particular corner and urging people to get out there and vote. Still, winners, losers, nominees, and interlopers aside, all we cared about was the worst-dressed celebs at the 2024 Tony Awards. Check out our choices.
Brooke Shields' yellow dress and matching Crocs
Brooke Shields' daffodil yellow dress wasn't the most flattering with its sequined top, plunging to the navel with a rubber insert to save her modesty. The waist bow and blagh bottom half definitely didn't add a thing. Still, it was the monochromatic matching Crocs. The daffodil yellow rubber Crocs.
OK, OK, Shields recently underwent foot surgery, but still. "I got my Crocs! I couldn't do this in heels!" the actor told People. We get it — comfort and safety over style. But still, a yellow surgical boot, or bare feet, or anything, would have looked better than Crocs.
Nicole Scherzinger's scarlet satin Aladdin look
From the waist up, Nicole Scherzinger totally slayed it. Gorgeous hair? Check! Stunning makeup? Check! Fabulous earrings? Double check! Beautifully draped red satin off-the-shoulder top with tasteful neck collar? Yes, please! Still, from the waist down?
If the former Pussycat Dolls singer had been attending the premiere of "Aladdin," then she'd have been totally on point. The 2024 Tony Awards? Not so much. Scherzinger had it all going on: a gigantic bubble fishtail, sheer net paneling, and sequin rose embellishments? Pass.
Sky Lakota-Lynch's mariachi get-up
Philly-born musical star Sky Lakota-Lynch looked like he'd rushed straight to the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet from a mariachi performance. With his tight cream pants and short matching embellished jacket, sparkling cowboy boots, and red bow tie, all he was missing was a bejeweled wide-brim sombrero and a guitar to be full on traditional traje de charro.
The "Outsiders" star was actually clad in full-on Bode. Just his pants alone would set you back around $870. The matching jacket? A bargain at $1,235.
Angelina Jolie's Edwardian Bordello faded frock
Angelina Jolie proved that she has at least one dress in her wardrobe that isn't all black. Unfortunately, with its faded green velvet/taffeta look, ruching, draping, full skirt, and matching shawl around her arms, it appeared to date back to Edwardian bordello times.
Still, she may have been a 2024 Tony Awards red carpet loser, but she was a 2024 Tony Award winner. Angelina took home her first spinning silver medallion for producing "The Outsiders: A New Musical." And she had her daughter Vivienne, her mom's plus one for the night, to thank for it. According to Deadline, the teen encouraged Angelina to watch the musical, leading to her staging the Broadway version.
Kara Young's overly dramatic green goddess gown
Kara Young knew how to bring the drama to the 2024 Tony Awards. Still, we can't help feeling it was a little too dramatic. Her green chiffon gown was see-through on the top half, with just strategically placed green satin ribbons ensuring it remained PG. However, it was the long floaty arm pieces that she insisted on flapping around all over the place that raised eyebrows.
However, the dress designer was beyond thrilled. "The divine Kara Young at the @thetonyawards in our fall 24 cactus silk chiffon gown, is nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in Purlie Victorious," Bibhu Mohapatra posted on Instagram. (Spoiler alert: She won).
Kelli O'Hara's hot pink puffball hot mess
Kelli O'Hara is among the growing number of fashionistas who insist on trying to bring back the dreaded 1980s puffball skirt, and we say no, no, no. While hot pink definitely seems to suit O'Hara, sadly, the dress style was more hot mess. It started promisingly, with a fitted bodice top before ballooning into a ludicrous sateen bubble mess. Then, it continued back into sanity again with a classic floor-length hem.
Sadly, O'Hara was a 2024 Tony Awards red carpet and award loser. She was nominated for best performance by an actress in a lead role in a Musical for her role in "Days of Wine and Roses." Still, she was pipped to the post by "Hell's Kitchen" star Maleah Joi Moon.