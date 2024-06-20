Why So Many People Can't Stand JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa rose to fame as a young dancer on "Dance Moms" after competing in "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition," and she is now a rising pop star that everyone is talking about. Unfortunately, not all of the public opinion is favorable, and it's safe to say that the "Boomerang" singer's fanbase has dropped considerably. Since Siwa's transformation from childhood to adulthood, she went from wearing colorful tutus and bows in her hair to giving them up for an edgier look. While child stars rebranding themselves isn't a new thing, many think Siwa's new persona is an act. "Her new brand also just feels very inauthentic. The way she talks and acts feels like a very over the top act which I believe is turning people off," a Reddit user wrote.

Siwa has always been pretty outspoken, even as a kid, and that hasn't changed as she got older. However, as an adult, she's going to be scrutinized for any outrageous comments she makes, and in fact, one statement she made in an interview had the public up in arms.