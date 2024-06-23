The Sad Facts Discovered In Michael Jackson's Autopsy Report

Only days after Michael Jackson's death in June 2009, disturbing facts were discovered before his autopsy report was released. A source who claimed to see the "Beat It" singer's body told the Sun that the singer only weighed 112 pounds at the time of his death, and that he was completely bald except for some "peach fuzz" on his head (via Us Weekly). That report was denied by the Los Angeles County coroner, but unnerving details about Jackson's autopsy were revealed during his wrongful death trial in May 2013.

The lawsuit was filed by the Jackson family against the pop star's touring company AEG Live for hiring Dr. Conrad Murray — who had prescribed Jackson the narcotics which ultimately led to his death. While testifying at that trial, the coroner who performed Jackson's surgery, Dr. Christopher Rogers, said the "Thriller" artist's lips were tattooed pink, per CNN. Also, Rogers said Jackson had tattooed eyebrows and a portion of his scalp black. The coroner confirmed that the singer suffered from "vitiligo, a skin pigmentation disease," which altered portions of his skin to appear white. Perhaps the most alarming fact about the tragic final months of Jackson was that his death should have been avoided.

Dr. Rogers said that Jackson died from an overdose of propofol — a drug used as an anesthetic, which the singer used as a sleep aid — and that he could have lived much longer if not for the overdose. Sadly, the incident that led to Jackson's baldness also contributed to his drug abuse.