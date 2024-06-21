​​Inside Olivia Dunne And Paige Spiranac's Spicy Friendship

As a 31-year-old, Paige Spiranac has been in the sports industry much longer than Olivia Dunne so she had some wise words for her gal pal. When talking to Sports Illustrated in 2023, Dunne spoke about balancing her very public persona while keeping some aspects of her life away from social media. "The biggest thing I've learned so far is that you need to make sure to keep certain parts of your life private. Some things you don't want the whole world knowing, so [you have to] keep certain parts of your life private," she shared. The influencer added, "That's something that [Spiranac] kind of helped me with ... just keeping certain parts of your life private. Making sure not to post certain things that maybe you don't want people's feedback on."

Dunne had no problem posting a twinning moment with Spiranac at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in May 2024. The Instagram picture she shared showed the two wearing similar sheer black dresses and looking like sisters with their wavy blond hair. "No boys allowed," she cheekily captioned. Spiranac herself shared a carousel of selfies showcasing different outfits, including the sheer one that she wore to the event. Dunne simply replied, "Mother." The golfer indeed has a maternal side when it comes to her friend, and after a particularly harsh criticism of Dunne, Spiranac took to social media in her defense.