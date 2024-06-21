Inside The Romance Rumors Between Pippa Middleton And Prince Harry
Long before his whirlwind marriage to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was Britain's most eligible bachelor. Over the years, the Duke of Sussex had his fair share of relationships in the public eye. Harry was even the subject of some rumored romances, one of which shockingly involved Kate Middleton's little sister, Pippa Middleton.
Gossip surrounding a possible romance between Pippa and Harry seemed to spark, ironically, at Prince William and Kate's wedding. While the day was supposed to be about the Prince and Princess of Wales, it quickly became overshadowed by their famous siblings. Pippa turned heads with her stunning appearance, as she stood by her sister's side as her maid of honor. Many were infatuated with Pippa, and a handful of people seemed to think that Harry was one of those people in awe of Kate's little sister, despite him being in an on-off relationship with Chelsy Davy at the time.
Being two young and good-looking individuals, it wasn't long before the public suggested that Pippa and Harry would make a good match. One person tweeted, "Prince Harry and Pippa would make a cute couple #royalwedding." While the rumored romance between Pippa and Prince Harry was desired by some of the public, it wasn't long before the speculation of a relationship grew, with news outlets reporting that the two were exploring something romantic.
Media outlets suggested Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton were dating
Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton quickly became headline news following their appearances at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. The rumored romance between the two was all anyone could talk about, and several outlets claimed there was some truth to the gossip.
OK! Magazine had alleged that Harry and Pippa were romantically involved for years. A source reportedly told the outlet that it all started at the wedding; they explained to OK!, "Sparks flew... [during the reception] Kate went to check her makeup and found them snoggin' in the bathroom!" It all seemed a bit scandalous, especially since Harry wasn't the only one in a relationship. At the time that Kate and William said I do, Pippa was reportedly dating Alex Loudon. According to The Daily Beast, Loudon was not happy the night of the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding after Harry continuously complimented Pippa in his speech.
The rumored sparks between Harry and Pippa didn't die down over the years, as the source from OK! suggested the two were dating. They said, "They're trying to play it coy ... but there's no doubt that this is developing into something serious. They're truly sweet together and, in fact, seem very much in love." But despite all the talk of a romance, it seems that there wasn't any actual truth to the speculation surrounding Pippa and Harry.
Prince Harry denied romantic relationship with Pippa Middleton
Prince Harry shut down any rumors that he and Pippa Middleton were involved. In June 2011, when asked by reporters (via Glamour UK) whether he and Pippa were dating, he told them, "Pippa? Ha! No, I am not seeing anyone at the moment. I'm 100 per cent single." At the time, the royal claimed that he was too busy to date anyone. Harry seemed to brush off the speculation to reporters, but he made it clear that he was not messing around when it came to the gossip about him and Pippa after an article published a story on the two's rumored romance.
In 2015, the Daily Star, a British news outlet, spoke about the claims OK! Magazine made about Harry and Pippa dating and faced some serious repercussions. The Duke of Sussex filed a complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), claiming the outlet violated three clauses of the Editors Code of Practice, which included accuracy, opportunity to reply, and privacy. In the complaint, Harry said that all the claims made in the article about him and Pippa were not truthful. As a result of the complaint filed to the IPSO, the Daily Star removed the article and assured that the topic would not be discussed again. So, it looks like the romance rumors between the two were nothing but gossip, as both Harry and Pippa went on to marry their respective partners.