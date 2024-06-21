Inside The Romance Rumors Between Pippa Middleton And Prince Harry

Long before his whirlwind marriage to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was Britain's most eligible bachelor. Over the years, the Duke of Sussex had his fair share of relationships in the public eye. Harry was even the subject of some rumored romances, one of which shockingly involved Kate Middleton's little sister, Pippa Middleton.

Gossip surrounding a possible romance between Pippa and Harry seemed to spark, ironically, at Prince William and Kate's wedding. While the day was supposed to be about the Prince and Princess of Wales, it quickly became overshadowed by their famous siblings. Pippa turned heads with her stunning appearance, as she stood by her sister's side as her maid of honor. Many were infatuated with Pippa, and a handful of people seemed to think that Harry was one of those people in awe of Kate's little sister, despite him being in an on-off relationship with Chelsy Davy at the time.

Being two young and good-looking individuals, it wasn't long before the public suggested that Pippa and Harry would make a good match. One person tweeted, "Prince Harry and Pippa would make a cute couple #royalwedding." While the rumored romance between Pippa and Prince Harry was desired by some of the public, it wasn't long before the speculation of a relationship grew, with news outlets reporting that the two were exploring something romantic.