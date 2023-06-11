Prince Harry And Chelsy Davy's On-Off Relationship Went On Longer Than We Thought

Before he was happily married to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was a man enjoying bachelorhood who amassed quite a lengthy dating history. He did have some long-term relationship, though, namely with Chelsy Davy. The pair first met at the Berkshire Polo Club in England but only got together in 2004 after crossing paths in Cape Town, South Africa. Harry was traveling on his gap year and Davy was enrolled at university there and they instantly hit it off. As Harry would later write in his memoir, "Spare" (via Us Weekly), he was instantly drawn to her bold personality. "Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it," he recalled.

In the three years that followed, the couple maintained a long-distance relationship before Davy moved to Britain in 2007. However, they broke up shortly after her arrival because, as The Guardian reported, she wanted a serious, committed relationship and he didn't. However, that was far from the end of it. They soon got back together and Davy made her first official appearance as Harry's girlfriend at a royal function in 2008. There were still issues, though, and they broke up in 2009. Then, according to "Spare," they officially called it quits in 2010 because Davy didn't want a life in the spotlight. But it now seems that Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy's on-off relationship went on longer than that and may have led to a walk down the aisle if it wasn't for the press.