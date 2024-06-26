90 Day Fiancé Stars Who Have Been Open About Their Sexuality

Sophie Sierra's relationship with Rob Warne was full of red flags, and one of them was a secret she had been holding in — that she is bisexual. During "90 Day Fiancé" Season 10, she had to tell Warne before they got married. As she sat him down, Sierra had trouble getting the words out. "It's a difficult thing to come out and I know I'm not gay but it's like, it's still my sexuality so it feels kind of the same as like, it's such a personal thing and it's like, you never know how someone's going to take that," she told the cameras in a clip shared by "90 Day Fiancé." Unfortunately, Warne's reaction wasn't the warm and open one the native Londonite was probably hoping for. "I don't even know what to say to that," he told her.

Fortunately, Sierra got a better response from her mom when she opened up about her sexuality. "Who cares?" her mom said after learning that was the reason her daughter and Warne were fighting (via E! News). Sierra shared that she had known she was bisexual for years but only came to terms with it recently. The only thing her mom was upset about was that she didn't come to her about it sooner. "It makes me sad that she's been worrying about this for so long," she stated in a confessional.