The Shady Side Of Kyrie Irving

Since joining the NBA in 2011, Kyrie Irving has gained a reputation as one of the league's top players, known for both his speed and unpredictability. "I watched a lot of tape on Kyrie, and I watched a lot of the moves to see if there were any pattern to them. In many ways, there isn't," Boston Celtics radio commentator Sean Grande once told ESPN of Irving's abilities on the court. "You're just trying to find as many 25-cent, one-syllable words as you can to describe the 28 seconds worth of things he does in a three-second span." Irving himself has compared his unique style of playing basketball to that of an artist creating a painting. "It's just a lot of movements — a lot of thoughts that you have to put into action," he said in an interview with Boston.com. "It's just a constant masterpiece that you have to paint."

Beginning his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the point guard went on to play for the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets, and then, since 2023, with the Dallas Mavericks. However, Irving's prowess at basketball, as prodigious as it is, has often been overshadowed by his various controversies, brought about by a combination of outspokenness, a stubborn refusal to back down, and a fondness for conspiracy theories — the wilder, the better!

To find out more about this aspect of the superstar athlete, read on for a look at the shady side of Kyrie Irving.