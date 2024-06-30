Is Meghan Markle Copying Chip & Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Brand? We Explore The Accusations

In case you missed it, Meghan Markle soft-launched her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, back in March. "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024," the bio for the official Instagram account for the brand reads while showcasing nine images that come together to make one complete image of the brand's gold script logo.

Then, in April, the aspiring lifestyle entrepreneur sent out gift baskets filled to the brim with lemons and a jar of jam to the who's who of celebs including Mindy Kaling, Kris Jenner, and Chrissy Teigen. "We jammin!!" Teigen, the model and mother of four, gushed in an Instagram post on April 24. "This might have been one of the best bites we've had all year — all we used is some rustic bread, salted butter, triple cream brie, thick cut bacon and some @americanrivieraorchard jam! took about 8 mins total and made us happy for the entire weekend." Alas, some believe that Markle's new venture is a direct byproduct of her shady side and is nothing more than a chip off... well, Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia brand. Jelly, much?!