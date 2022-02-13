Joanna Gaines Opens Up About Her Recent Rut

Joanna Gaines turned shiplap and barn doors into hot home trends, working with her husband Chip Gaines on "Fixer Upper." The Gaines' HGTV show "Fixer Upper" aired from 2013 to 2018, turning the couple's Magnolia brand into a magazine, a home furniture and decor line, an entertainment complex in Waco, Texas, and multiple best-selling books. In 2019, Chip and Joanna announced that their Magnolia brand would become even bigger, taking over Discovery's DIY network and turning it into the Magnolia Network. The new cable network was supposed to launch in 2020. Still, like everything else, the pandemic forced Chip and Joanna to create a Plan B.

Magnolia Network did a soft launch on Discovery Plus in 2021. Variety reported the new cable network finally launched in January, including a reboot of the Gaines' hit "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home." But days after the Gaines' new cable channel launched, Magnolia Network's "Home Work" stars were accused of defrauding clients. A former client accused "Home Work" stars Candis and Andy Meredith of putting them through the "remodel from hell." Even worse, client Vienna Goetes went on "TODAY," saying she paid $50,000 for the horrible remodeling experience. Chip and Joanna decided to work out the "Home Work" scandal in an unexpected way, working with the Merediths to fix customer problems and putting the show back on the air.

It's been a stressful year for Chip and Joanna. But the mom-of-five revealed that she took "extreme steps" to take care of herself in 2021 when she was going through a "rough patch."