Chip And Joanna Gaines' Home Work Scandal Takes Completely Unexpected Turn

Chip and Joanna Gaines expanded the success of their "Fixer Upper" empire by creating a new cable network. In 2019 Chip and Joanna announced they would take over Discovery's DIY network, turning it into the Magnolia Network. After pandemic delays, the new cable network launched in January, featuring 22 shows, including a reboot of the Gaines' hit "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," per Variety. But just days into the official launch, a huge scandal hit the Gaines' new cable channel, as Magnolia Network's "Home Work" stars were accused of defrauding clients.

A former client said "Home Work" hosts Candis and Andy Meredith put them through a "remodel from hell." Vienna Goetes went on "TODAY," claiming she paid the couple $50,000 and got no results. "She [Candis] promised to get back to us with concrete start dates and things ... Then it was like August, and we still hadn't heard anything, so September is when we tried to pull the plug." The media coverage about the show was a blow to the fledgling network. Then Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Network scandal got even messier.

"Home Work" hosts Candis and Andy responded to claims against them on social media. On January 12, Candis posted several videos on Instagram denying the claims, saying, "there are two sides to every story," and "we understand that only hearing one side can paint a negative picture." But Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Network cancelled "Home Work."

Candis and Andy's 15 minutes of fame seemed to be over until the scandal took a completely unexpected turn!