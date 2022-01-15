Chip And Joanna Gaines' Home Work Scandal Takes Completely Unexpected Turn
Chip and Joanna Gaines expanded the success of their "Fixer Upper" empire by creating a new cable network. In 2019 Chip and Joanna announced they would take over Discovery's DIY network, turning it into the Magnolia Network. After pandemic delays, the new cable network launched in January, featuring 22 shows, including a reboot of the Gaines' hit "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," per Variety. But just days into the official launch, a huge scandal hit the Gaines' new cable channel, as Magnolia Network's "Home Work" stars were accused of defrauding clients.
A former client said "Home Work" hosts Candis and Andy Meredith put them through a "remodel from hell." Vienna Goetes went on "TODAY," claiming she paid the couple $50,000 and got no results. "She [Candis] promised to get back to us with concrete start dates and things ... Then it was like August, and we still hadn't heard anything, so September is when we tried to pull the plug." The media coverage about the show was a blow to the fledgling network. Then Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Network scandal got even messier.
"Home Work" hosts Candis and Andy responded to claims against them on social media. On January 12, Candis posted several videos on Instagram denying the claims, saying, "there are two sides to every story," and "we understand that only hearing one side can paint a negative picture." But Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Network cancelled "Home Work."
Candis and Andy's 15 minutes of fame seemed to be over until the scandal took a completely unexpected turn!
Chip and Joanna Gaines say Home Work will return to Magnolia Network
Chip and Joanna Gaines fans were shocked by the news "Home Work" would return to Magnolia Network! The show returned just days after The Hollywood Reporter announced Magnolia Network pulled the plug on "Home Work." According to Variety, Magnolia Network's probe into the situation found no "ill or malicious intent" underlying the situation. The scandal-ridden "Home Work" will be back on-air after Magnolia helps Candis and Andy Meredith resolve multiple homeowner complaints, per Insider.
"Home Work" was hailed as the next "Fixer Upper," so the show's controversy was a blow to Magnolia. In a statement to Insider, president Allison Page said, "After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for 'Home Work,' and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent." Page continued, "While 'Home Work' will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent, but those who put their trust in them and this brand."
The resolution sounds like a good plan for all involved. In Touch reported that Candis and Andy had to pull one of their children from school due to bullying after Magnolia cancelled "Home Work." The Meredith's briefly starred on "Old Home Love," which aired on HGTV and DIY networks before hosting their Magnolia series.