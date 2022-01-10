The Real Reason Chip And Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Show Home Work Was Canceled

Chip and Jonna Gaines took a jump into the big leagues in July 2021, finally launching their cable channel the Magnolia Network, which included 22 shows in home improvement and entertaining.

"At Magnolia Network, we believe in telling life's stories authentically and empowering our viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things," the HGTV couple said in a statement (via Fox Business). "We seek to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity." The hype behind the Magnolia Network skyrocketed as fans looked to the popular home improvement duo to recreate some of their hit shows, like "Fixer Upper."

Of the many shows expected to come from the Magnolia Network, fans of Chip and Joanna had their eyes set on "Home Work," with an op-ed in Decider even calling the show "the most obvious hit." The home improvement show was set to follow Candis and Andy Meredith as they renovated a church into their own home and completed renovations for their clients. Fans of HGTV may remember Candis and Andy from their show "Old Home Love." Unfortunately for the Merediths, however, things took a turn for the worse and "Home Work" was quickly pulled from the Magnolia Network after allegations against the couple left the reality stars in hot water.