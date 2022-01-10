The Real Reason Chip And Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Show Home Work Was Canceled
Chip and Jonna Gaines took a jump into the big leagues in July 2021, finally launching their cable channel the Magnolia Network, which included 22 shows in home improvement and entertaining.
"At Magnolia Network, we believe in telling life's stories authentically and empowering our viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things," the HGTV couple said in a statement (via Fox Business). "We seek to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity." The hype behind the Magnolia Network skyrocketed as fans looked to the popular home improvement duo to recreate some of their hit shows, like "Fixer Upper."
Of the many shows expected to come from the Magnolia Network, fans of Chip and Joanna had their eyes set on "Home Work," with an op-ed in Decider even calling the show "the most obvious hit." The home improvement show was set to follow Candis and Andy Meredith as they renovated a church into their own home and completed renovations for their clients. Fans of HGTV may remember Candis and Andy from their show "Old Home Love." Unfortunately for the Merediths, however, things took a turn for the worse and "Home Work" was quickly pulled from the Magnolia Network after allegations against the couple left the reality stars in hot water.
Clients allege Candis and Andy Meredith gave them a 'remodel from hell'
According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, past clients of Candis and Andy Meredith spoke out against the couple upon the release of their new show "Home Work" on the Magnolia Network, claiming their past experience with the HGTV couple was a "remodel from hell." The new series was promptly canceled only two days after the highly anticipated Magnolia Network hit the airwaves. "Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove 'Home Work' from the Magnolia Network lineup pending a review of the claims that have been made," read a statement from Chip and Joanna Gaines' venture.
The claims in question come from a series of Instagram posts from a homeowner who claims the Merediths overcharged her for renovations that took months longer than contracted. "People, bank accounts, livelihoods, families, our health, sanity... all of us have been left on the cutting-room floor," said the Utah resident. "I'm speaking up to protect potential future victims from their dangerous pattern of behavior." The client additionally alleged the renovations left a drainage problem that cost $18,000 to repair.
The HGTV couple denies the claims made against them, taking to social media to write, "We can only say that there are two sides to every story and we lose not to go public with our truth, because we know how hurtful this feels, we understand that only hearing one side can paint a negative picture."