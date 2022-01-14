Chip And Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Scandal Gets Messier And Messier

Although "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines recently celebrated the launch of Magnolia Network, they appear to already be facing backlash for their programming. The show in question is "Home Work," which the Gaines' canceled after four episodes when allegations of fraud emerged against host Candis Meredith.

Candis since took to Instagram on January 12, posting several videos along with her husband in which she fervently denies the claims made by various homeowners from the show. "We do not believe in bullying online, we feel like this attack was particularly calculated for the day before the network launch and we are hopeful that this can allow the narrative to continue on a more equal playing field without malicious intent,” she said. "We fully admit that we took on too much at one time, and that this was a hard road for these four clients' renovation projects."

The network has also responded about the show's cancellation, giving more legitimacy to the allegations against Candis. "Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith. Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove Home Work from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made," said company president Allison Page, according to The Beehive.