Joanna Gaines Breaks Silence On Disturbing Allegations

We will never tire of seeing Chip and Joanna Gaines in our living rooms. The famous couple has been in our lives for a short time, but it feels like we've known them forever. "Fixer Upper" premiered in 2013 per IMDb, airing for five seasons before Chip and Joanna broke our hearts by announcing that they were leaving HGTV. In the interim, they had an adorable son, Crew Gaines, and shortly after their hiatus, they announced a return to television. Cue the happy claps!

"We signed a non-disclosure, and it said, quote/unquote, you can tell your mother, but that's it," Chip told "The Tonight Show" star Jimmy Fallon. "So, mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back."

Of course, that network would later become known as Magnolia Network, which is part of Discovery+. It includes the couple's new show "Fixer Upper: Coming Home," a cooking show starring Joanna, and plenty of other great content that the pair have had a hand in making. We have said it before, and we'll repeat it again... is there anything that Chip and Jo cannot do? But, while the pair is generally in the good graces of their fans and the press, they still receive backlash every once in a while. Keep scrolling for more deets.