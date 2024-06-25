Zac Efron's Appearance 11 Years After His Tragic Face Accident Has Tongues Wagging

Zac Efron has been looking a lot different since his "High School Musical" days and many fans can't seem to pinpoint what exactly has changed. The once-teen heartthrob is starring in his latest Netflix film "A Family Affair" with Nicole Kidman and Joey King — both big names in the cinema world. However, what's having fans talking after watching the promo is the 36-year-old's face. The comments filled up with people thirsting over Efron's appearance as well as an assortment of cracks. "Awesome! David Hasselhoff looks younger now!" an Instagram user joked. "How did Zac Efron age 30 years in the last 5 years?" another wondered.

Many attributed Efron's altered appearance to plastic surgery and injectables, but fans may not know that he suffered a tragic accident in 2013 that left his jaw broken. In 2022, the "Baywatch" star explained to Men's Health that while running through his house wearing socks, he slid into a stone fountain, and banged his face so hard that his chin was dangling off. Efron did physical therapy to restore his facial muscles, but his jaw kept growing when he stopped and even his mom questioned him about possibly going under the knife. Although Efron has denied having had work done, a plastic surgeon weighed in on the actor's looks and speculated that there may be more to his claims.