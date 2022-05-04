Zac Efron Has Everyone Talking With His Potential Next Career Move

When most fans hear Zac Efron's name, they think of his role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical franchise. He also starred in "Hairspray" and several other musical roles that just seemed to be made for him. However, the actor has shown off his acting talents in other films like "Neighbors" and "17 Again," proving his range beyond musical roles, as he took a little breather from song and dance. In 2017, the star signed on for his first musical in 10 years, "The Greatest Showman," alongside Hugh Jackman and Zendaya. However, he didn't have a lot of trust in himself at first. "I was nervous: Can I dance, still? Can I keep up with choreography? This was gonna be a level up from anything I'd ever done before," he told The Los Angeles Times in 2017. "People keep thinking I'm a dancer. I'm not a dancer! I do the same two-step with a little twist."

One of the star's more recent projects will show him in a different light than fans are used to. The series, titled "Killing Zac Efron," will follow the star as he goes "off the grid" on an island with only basic gear. "I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level," Efron told Variety of the project, adding that he was "excited to explore" as well as "discover what unexpected adventure awaits!"

Now, he's hoping for another role that you wouldn't expect.