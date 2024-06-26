Travis Kelce's R-Rated Word To Describe Meeting Prince William Surely Would've Irked The Queen
Travis Kelce used some vulgar language to describe his meeting with Prince William that we don't think would pass royal protocol or Queen Camilla's approval. The Kansas City Chiefs star and OG Swiftie took a trip across the pond to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at her Eras Tour stop in London.
Swift may be America's royalty, but there were actual royals in the house during her Wembley show. Prince William spent his 40th birthday at the concert along with his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The "Karma" singer shared a snap with them and her beau, Kelce, on Instagram, writing, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales."
The Chiefs tight end has since spilled the deets on the meeting while on the "New Heights" podcast and dropped an F-bomb in the process. "I was fortunate enough that I didn't get caught up in traffic long enough to where I got there early and got to meet Prince William ... How 'bout that? ... Your Royal Highness," Kelce said before gushing more profanely. "Dude, he was the coolest motherf****er!" While it might not be the most formal way to describe a royal, at least the curse word was used as a compliment. Still, Queen Camilla, who used to break royal protocol herself, has since become a stickler for following the rules, even refusing to hold hands with the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron during a special ceremony. So, she probably would have been bothered by Kelce's description of William.
Did Travis Kelce bow to Prince William?
Travis Kelce didn't seem to bow to Prince William, but don't worry, Queen Camilla. Kelce wasn't one of the many celebrities who have broken royal protocol before. There was a reason why he didn't bow. The Chiefs star revealed on the "New Heights" podcast that he didn't know how he was supposed to greet the royal, sharing, "He [Prince William] was there with little George, and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet. Wasn't sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, or just be an American idiot and shake their hands."
As the conversation continued, Kelce's brother Jason, who also attended Taylor Swift's London concert, revealed they weren't required to bow in this particular instance. He explained on the podcast, "They said that because we weren't at an elegant official royal event, we didn't need to bow or curtsy. If it would have been like an official meeting of royalty event, then it would've been that." Still, the former Philadelphia Eagles star did air on the side of caution when it came to what he should call William, admitting, "But I did still address him as 'His Royal Highness.'"
The gathering was clearly a memorable moment for the Kelce brothers, and Prince William seemed to have just as fun. A video of the Prince of Wales went viral after his eccentric dance moves to "Shake It Off" caught people's attention, but who wouldn't be busting a move at a Taylor Swift concert?