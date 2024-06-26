Travis Kelce's R-Rated Word To Describe Meeting Prince William Surely Would've Irked The Queen

Travis Kelce used some vulgar language to describe his meeting with Prince William that we don't think would pass royal protocol or Queen Camilla's approval. The Kansas City Chiefs star and OG Swiftie took a trip across the pond to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at her Eras Tour stop in London.

Swift may be America's royalty, but there were actual royals in the house during her Wembley show. Prince William spent his 40th birthday at the concert along with his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The "Karma" singer shared a snap with them and her beau, Kelce, on Instagram, writing, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales."

The Chiefs tight end has since spilled the deets on the meeting while on the "New Heights" podcast and dropped an F-bomb in the process. "I was fortunate enough that I didn't get caught up in traffic long enough to where I got there early and got to meet Prince William ... How 'bout that? ... Your Royal Highness," Kelce said before gushing more profanely. "Dude, he was the coolest motherf****er!" While it might not be the most formal way to describe a royal, at least the curse word was used as a compliment. Still, Queen Camilla, who used to break royal protocol herself, has since become a stickler for following the rules, even refusing to hold hands with the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron during a special ceremony. So, she probably would have been bothered by Kelce's description of William.