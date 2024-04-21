Times Travis Kelce Proudly Proved He's An OG Swiftie At Heart
Listen, if you're going to call yourself a Swiftie, you have to prove that you are worthy of the title, even if you are dating Taylor Swift herself. Travis Kelce and Swift have sparked a whirlwind romance, and in that time, the Kansas City Chiefs star has proven that he is a true Swiftie at heart.
Kelce and Swift's relationship was first brought to the public eye after the Grammy-winning musician attended one of the football stars' games in September 2023. Although this is the first time the couple went public, the timeline of their relationship started long before. Swift told Time the two were well into the beginning of their relationship when she showed up to that first game. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?" she said, adding: "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." Since her appearance at the game, it feels like Swifties have lived ten lifetimes.
The pair have not shied away from the spotlight as they have explored their relationship. From exchanging "I love you's" to celebrating major holidays together, fans feel they know everything about Swift and Kelce's relationship. While Swifties are often critical of her relationships — just look at how much they have criticized her ex, Joe Alwyn — they seem to approve of the NFL star because he has proven that he is an OG Swiftie.
Travis Kelce tried to shoot his shot in a Swiftie-coded way
Travis Kelce knew what was up in the Swiftie world long before he started dating Taylor Swift. For one, the Kansas City Chiefs star attended the Eras Tour in early July 2023, months before they were romantically linked. Kelce didn't have to go but chose to, and not only did he attend the Eras Tour, but he also aced the unofficial dress code, knowing just what ensemble hit the right note for the occasion.
Now, if you attended the Eras tour, your outfit might have included sparkles or maybe a nod to a song by the musician, but an accessory must-have at the tour was friendship bracelets, and Kelce made sure to have them on deck. If you think about it, the way that the football star shot his shot at the musician is so Swiftie-coded. Speaking on his and his brother's podcast, "New Heights," Kelce revealed that he tried to get Swift's attention romantically through a friendship bracelet. He said, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." We now know this as the start of their love story, but clearly, Kelce was down in all the Swiftie knowledge if he was about to give the musician a friendship bracelet with his number on it.
Travis Kelce will jam out to Taylor Swift any chance he gets
If Taylor Swift starts playing, you best believe Swifties will stop what they are doing and sing along. Travis Kelce, a certified Swiftie, plays the Grammy-winning musician any chance he gets. When speaking with ET in April 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs Star revealed what was on his Super Bowl playlist. Kelce listed Outkast and Lil Wayne, to name a few, but uh-oh, there was no mention of Swift. But don't worry Swifties, Kelce had the perfect answer why she wasn't on his Super Bowl playlist. Kelce said, "That's my everyday playlist. Not just my game day."
Kelce and Swift's music go hand in hand, even when his friends are trying to use it as a distraction We know that Kelce's friends have a good feeling about his relationship with Swift, but that doesn't mean they won't tease him about it. In March 2024, a video of the football star playing golf was posted to Instagram. His friends tried to distract him on his round by playing "Bad Blood" by Swift. But Kelce's friends should have known better because this only helped him with his swing. As Kelce hit the ball, one of his friends said, "Oh no, this backfired!" The Chiefs star had a great turn and celebrated by singing along to the song as he danced toward the camera. No matter the circumstances, Kelce will jam out to Swift at any opportunity.
Travis Kelce and his endless Eras Tour stops
Plenty of Swifties have attended not one, but multiple Eras Tour stops, and now Travis Kelce can be included in that list. To be fair, he does have an up on how to get tickets. Still, Kelce has gone to several Eras Tour stops and doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.
The first time the athlete attended the Eras Tour was when he famously attempted to get Swift's attention in July 2023. Since then, the football star has traveled to Buenos Aires, Sydney, and Singapore to watch Swift perform. He even got a special shout-out from the musician at the Buenos Aires stop after she changed the "Karma" lyrics from "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," and this wouldn't be the last time the musician made a nod to Kelce on tour.
Like many Swifties out there, Kelce can't get enough of the show. In April 2024, the NFL player revealed he would make a couple of stops on Swift's European leg of the tour, even giving die-hard fans insight into what show he thinks will be particularly special. He said, "Man, I'll tell you what. The London shows, I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up." So, expect to see Kelce at a few more Eras Tour shows.
Travis Kelce has defended Swifties
One fact about Travis Kelce is that he is a certified Swiftie who will defend all other Swifties, even if it's against his brother. During an episode of their "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce suggested Swifties had a blind allegiance to Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs because of his relationship with Taylor Swift. This all stemmed from a poll they had posted, asking X users to choose their favorite NFL team, and surprise surprise, the Chiefs came out on top. Jason jokingly claimed, "The Swifties have this unrealistic infatuation with the Chiefs and Travis Kelce, and they're only voting based on their love for you," he continued, "So it wasn't a realistic representation." However, Travis wasn't having any of Jason's criticism.
Defending Swift's fanbase, Travis said, "This is ridiculous that you're just throwing everything on the Swifties! You're ridiculous." The Chiefs star wasn't done there as he later told his brother, "Why the f**k are you blaming all the losses on them?"
Don't worry though, Swifties, Jason and Travis were only joking. In March 2024, the "New Heights" podcast won podcast of the year for the 2024 iHeartPodcast awards, thanks in part to the Swifties, who they made sure to thank. Jason said, "We would be remiss if we didn't immediately thank all the 92 Percenters out there A.K.A. Swifties, who voted for us to win this award." No matter how much Jason might tease the Swifties, he and Travis have their backs.
Travis Kelce talks about Taylor Swift like a Swiftie
Get any Swiftie started on Taylor Swift, and they can talk about the musician for hours, and so can Travis Kelce. In November 2023, the Chiefs star opened up to The Wall Street Journal about his relationship with Swift and how amazed he is by her. He said, "I've never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f**king mind-blowing. I'm learning every day." Spoken like a true Swiftie, Kelce is in awe of Swift and this interview with The Wall Street Journal wouldn't be the last time the football star would sing Swift's praises.
Just like many of us, the NFL player was on the edge of his seat during the 2024 Grammys as Swift not only started drama that night but made history for being the first artist to win Album of the Year four times. Swifties were thrilled to see the "Love Story" singer make history, Kelce included. In a press interview before the 2024 Super Bowl, reporters asked Kelce about the Grammys. The football star said, "She's unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself. I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too." Kelce is a true Swiftie, speaking highly of the musician, and we can only expect more praise as they continue to explore their relationship.