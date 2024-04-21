Times Travis Kelce Proudly Proved He's An OG Swiftie At Heart

Listen, if you're going to call yourself a Swiftie, you have to prove that you are worthy of the title, even if you are dating Taylor Swift herself. Travis Kelce and Swift have sparked a whirlwind romance, and in that time, the Kansas City Chiefs star has proven that he is a true Swiftie at heart.

Kelce and Swift's relationship was first brought to the public eye after the Grammy-winning musician attended one of the football stars' games in September 2023. Although this is the first time the couple went public, the timeline of their relationship started long before. Swift told Time the two were well into the beginning of their relationship when she showed up to that first game. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?" she said, adding: "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." Since her appearance at the game, it feels like Swifties have lived ten lifetimes.

The pair have not shied away from the spotlight as they have explored their relationship. From exchanging "I love you's" to celebrating major holidays together, fans feel they know everything about Swift and Kelce's relationship. While Swifties are often critical of her relationships — just look at how much they have criticized her ex, Joe Alwyn — they seem to approve of the NFL star because he has proven that he is an OG Swiftie.