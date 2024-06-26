Bill Cobbs, 'Night At The Museum' Star, Dead At 90

"Night At The Museum" star Bill Cobbs has sadly passed away at the age of 90, TMZ confirmed the news. The actor's brother, Thomas G. Cobbs later confirmed the tragic news on a post through Facebook. He wrote, "We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs. On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California," Thomas continued, "A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones. As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father."

Cobbs acting career came later in life, at the age of 36, after being an Air Force radar technician for several years. However, his late start in the industry did not hinder his talent as he starred in some of the biggest blockbuster films, from the 1997 "Air Bud" movie to "The Bodyguard" in 1992. His career spanned decades with his last role being in a television mini-series titled "Incandescent Love" in 2023. He will forever be remembered for his iconic career by his fans and loved ones.