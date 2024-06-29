5 Times Tom Cruise's Signature Dreamy Hair Flopped

Tom Cruise has been tugging at heartstrings ever since he entered the cinema world in the early '80s, and he is aging like fine wine. That toothy smile, affable personality, and thick mop of hair — what's not to love? His dreamy features are enough to almost make us forget about the time he jumped on Oprah Winfrey's couch to declare his love for Katie Holmes. Sadly, his marriage flopped, and so has his hair on several occasions, but not even Cruise can be perfect all the time.

From his short-cropped style in "Top Gun" to his long golden locks in "Interview with the Vampire," we've seen Cruise rock all kinds of different hairstyles for his roles. However, unlike his perfectly groomed movie mane, some of his real-life 'dos left little to be desired. Whether the "Jack Reacher" actor was having a bad hair day or his stylist was out of town, the times Cruise left his house with unkempt hair had us give him two thumbs down.