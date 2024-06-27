Why We're Worried About Danica Patrick

After former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick retired from racing, she could have stuck to being a race commentator, but she chose a much different track — taking a deep dive into some of the most out-of-this-world conspiracy theories.

While Patrick has gigs as a Sky Sports and "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" pundit, she also moonlights as a podcast host who provides a platform for people who might believe that "The X files" was a docuseries. When she shared on Instagram that Tucker Carlson is the reason she got into politics, Patrick put herself in danger of becoming a new-age version of Alex Jones, the former Infowars host who promoted wild conspiracy theories about not only the U.S. government but also aliens. On her "Pretty Intense" podcast, Patrick takes a cue from Jones by dabbling in politics and whether extraterrestrials might walk among us.

While interviewing "Ancient Aliens" producer David Wilcock, Patrick offered her theory about why the topics addressed on Wilcock's History Channel show — which suggests that alien astronauts have influenced human civilization — aren't taught at school. "Obviously, there are egos involved but then there's probably something else, and it's the something else that I'm really curious about, the more nefarious sort of reasons within government or certain global companies that are running the world," she said. Wilcock lumped these entities together in the popular conspiracy theory bogeyman: The "Deep State." Shockingly, their discussion wasn't nearly as weird as the episode titled "How To Spot A Reptilian Shapeshifter."