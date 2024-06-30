The Rampant Kimberly Guilfoyle & Anthony Scaramucci Affair Rumors, Explained

Between the time Kimberly Guilfoyle divorced her second husband, and started dating Donald Trump Jr., she was romantically-linked to Anthony Scaramucci. The tryst was inextricably tied to Scaramucci's short time working at Donald Trump's White House. On July 27, 2017, New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi reported that "The Mooch" had dinner with Donald and his wife, along with Guilfoyle. A day later, Page Six reported that Scaramuci's wife, Deidre Ball, had filed for divorce earlier in the month, and to make matters more complicated, she was nine-months pregnant.

Scaramucci was incensed that the reporter leaked that he had dinner with Guilfoyle and the Trumps because there were already murmurs that the pair were dating. However, it turned out Scaramucci wouldn't be rubbing elbows with the Trumps much longer as he was canned from the White House after only 10 days. The untold truth of Anthony Scaramucci is that his brief tenure was related to the bizarre interview he gave The New Yorker after seeing reports of the dinner with Guilfoyle.

These details were all unearthed only days after Scaramucci's unceremonious firing. Roger Stone, a close friend and advisor to Donald Trump, told the Huffington Post on August 2, 2017, that Mooch and Guilfoyle were just "close friends but nothing more." That same day, Scaramucci's camp staunchly denied claims that his White House firing was connected to his relationship with Guilfoyle, per TMZ. Shortly after, more evidence came out suggesting that Scaramucci and the former Fox News host were, in fact, a couple.