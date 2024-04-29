The Biggest Rumors About Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle has had high profile jobs and relationships, which has put her in the public eye and led to rumors about her life both professionally and personally. Perhaps the most salacious of these reports was when Guilfoyle was forced out of Fox News. In July 2018, the network announced they were parting ways with the TV personality. Shortly afterwards, details began to trickle in about her dismissal. According to a report from the Huffington Post that was verified with multiple anonymous sources, Guilfoyle had been under investigation from Fox's human resources for sexual misconduct at the workplace. Reportedly, "The Five" host had shown photos of male genitalia to co-workers on multiple occasions, and had been abusive towards hair and makeup staffers.

More light was shone on Guilfoyle's sudden firing from Fox when The New Yorker published a report claiming that Fox paid $4 million to an assistant she had allegedly harassed, as the network wanted to keep the issue under wraps. That assistant started working for Fox straight out of college, and detailed how she was harassed by Guilfoyle. That included spending time at Guilfoyle's apartment where the on-air personality divulged graphic details about her sex life. The assistant claimed Guilfoyle would often be undressed in front of her, and ask the assistant for feedback on her physique. Guilfoyle released a statement to The New Yorker denying the allegations. "I have never engaged in any workplace misconduct of any kind," it read.

A year before the Fox News firing, Guilfoyle was implicated in a potential cheating controversy.