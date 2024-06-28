Joe Biden's 2024 Debate Behavior Raises The Biggest Red Flag Yet About His Health

President Biden's health has been a topic of conversation among voters for years. Many have expressed concern over his speech and memory issues, with some questioning his ability to hold public office. Back in October 2023, one poll of voters found that nearly half of the respondents believed Biden's health was on the decline. And it looks like things didn't get any better in 2024. Per AP, in February, a special counsel report asserted that the president struggled with "fuzzy" and "faulty" memories. In response, Biden publicly denounced the claims. That same month, AP reported that the president had a clean bill of health from his doctor and was fit to run for office again.

Despite these assertions, those concerns have not lessened. And it seems Biden has given no reason for them to do so. In fact, less than two weeks before this first debate, some social media raised eyebrows over how unusual the president's behavior was at a 2024 Juneteenth celebration. Some outlets, like The Telegraph, reported that he looked lost and at one point, even appeared to 'freeze' in place. A White House spokesperson later told Newsweek that Biden's sudden stillness was no cause for worry as the he was simply abstaining from dancing. However, after witnessing the president's behavior at the first 2024 debate, it seems people aren't so far fetched for having some concerns.

At the time of writing, no official statement has been released on behalf of the President regarding his health during tonight's debate appearance.