What Half Of All Voters Really Think About Joe Biden's Health

President Joe Biden's physical and mental well-being has long been a hot topic, both before and after he took office back in January 2021. In fact, back in June, 14 Republicans sent the president a letter asking him to take a cognitive test to assure the American public that he's, indeed, fit for office. U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who spearheaded the task, wrote in the June 17 letter: "We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all presidents should follow the precedent set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities."

With that said, Biden has also proven himself to be a physically active president in office, too. He often goes on bike rides with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, as they did on her 70th birthday in June, and famously challenged a voter to a push-up contest while on the campaign trail in Iowa back in December 2019, as detailed by Time. But that still hasn't stopped the American public from showing serious concern about Biden's health and his future. Here's why.