5 Times Majorie Taylor Greene's Beef With Other Politicians Got Personal
Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't exactly known for being a wallflower or her ability to play nicely in the sandbox. Alas, her affinity for raucous debates has escalated from typical differences of opinion into all out personal beefs complete with name-calling and low blow insults. Enter: The shady side of Marjorie Taylor Greene.
"I think she's uninformed. She is a total waste of time," Senator Thom Tillis once famously told CNN (via NBC News) about Greene's professional demeanor. "She is a horrible leader. She is dragging our brand down. She — not the Democrats — are the biggest risk to us getting back to a majority," he declared. But let's be clear, Tillis isn't the only one who feels this way. As it turns out, there's at least five politicians who have engaged in personal beefs with the MAGA-loving, gun-toting MTG including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Ladies and Gentleman, we would like to present you with Exhibit A: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. If you want to better understand the longstanding, embittered feud between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, one must go all the way back to 2019. The story goes that Greene along with an entourage of right wing activists including future Capitol stormer Anthony Aguero, filmed themselves taunting Ocasio-Cortez from outside her office door. Ocasio-Cortez later responded to the harassment, telling CNN that she believed Greene to be "deeply unwell." She added, "I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by the proper professional."
Then, in 2021, the politicians butted heads once again when Greene demanded that Ocasio-Cortez debate her. Greene took things even further days later when she stalked Ocasio-Cortez off the House floor while hurling insults and alleging that she supported "terrorists and antifa," according to Rolling Stone. Tensions heightened in February 2023 when the two sparred on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Greene once again challenged Ocasio-Cortez to a debate.
In May 2024, the situation went from bad to downright cataclysmic following a particularly nasty spat between Greene and Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett during a House Oversight Committee hearing. Ocasio-Cortez promptly inserted herself into the drama, taking Greene to task for her part in the discord and, immediately, all bets were off. "Oh, girl. BABY girl. Don't even play," Ocasio-Cortez shouted at Greene. And, scene!
Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Jasmine Crockett
Speaking of Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Jasmine Crockett, let's get into it! The hullabaloo started during a House Oversight Committee hearing to discuss a matter concerning U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. Greene, however, wanted to make the discussion about the Manhattan judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's hush money trial instead. "So now I'm upset, because it's already late at night, I've been here all day, ready to work, y'all weren't here, and you're still talking about that failed trial," Crockett later explained during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show. "So, I had to ask her if she understood, because she's not the brightest," she told Kimmel, a man who is also made his hatred for Trump crystal clear many times. And that's when things took a turn for the worse. "I don't think you know what you are here for ... I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading," Greene fired back, followed by many outcries from her surrounding colleagues for her low-blow insult.
After a back and forth as to whether or not Greene's remarks should be struck down from the record, Crockett came out swinging — this time addressing Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer as she dropped an insult towards Greene for the ages. "I'm just curious, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach-blonde bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" Crockett asked to which a bewildered Comer responded, "A what now?!"
Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Lauren Boebert
We would be remiss not to mention Marjorie Taylor Greene's beef with her famous frenemy: Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. One might imagine that the pair would get along swimmingly given their similar ultra-right wing political views, shared love of assault rifles, and penchant for political theater. But as it turns out, these birds of a feather DO NOT flock together. At least not anymore.
Boebert's ladies' room tête a tête with Greene is definitely one of Boebert's most controversial moments thus far. The conservative congresswomen reportedly first went toe to toe in January 2023 while in the women's restroom of all places. "Greene questioned Boebert's loyalty to McCarthy, and after a few words were exchanged, Boebert stormed out," one source told The Daily Beast. Then, in June 2023, Greene and Boebert duked it out again — this time on the House floor and with expletives involved. "I've donated to you, I've defended you. But you've been nothing but a little b***h to me," Greene seethed. "And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them." SHOTS FIRED. WE REPEAT SHOTS FIRED.
Later, when Boebert was asked about Greene's claims that she copied her articles of impeachment and about the name calling, Boebert responded, "I'm not in middle school." Meanwhile, Greene doubled down on the allegations and insult. "She has genuinely been a nasty little b***h to me," Greene told Semafor. Well, alrighty then.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Ilhan Omar
In November 2021, Marjorie Taylor Greene seemingly aimed her venom squarely at United States representative Ilhan Omar. It all started after Greene's then-partner in crime, Lauren Boebert, was taken to task for comments that she had previously made wherein she referred to Omar as both "evil" and "black-hearted," according to The Independent. While Boebert did issue an apology to "anyone in the Muslim community" that she offended, Greene staunchly opposed the apology. "Democrats want us censored, shut down, and imprisoned. Never apologize to Islamic terrorist sympathizers, communists, or those who fund murder with our tax dollars," Greene penned in a tweet on November 27, 2021. "@IlhanMN and the Jihad Squad are all three and are undeserving of an apology."
Later, in February 2024, Greene tried to censure Omar for remarks that Greene claimed were treasonous. "We serve the United States of America, and that's it. We serve the American people and no other people. That's how our country needs to get back on track. And that's the only way we'll save our country," Greene said in a speech on the House floor.
As for the remarks in question? "The U.S. Government will only do what Somalians in the U.S. tell them to do ... Sleep in comfort knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system," Omar declared during an event in late January. Hmm... we'll let you be the judge on that. Either way, it appears that Omar wasn't too phased by Greene's antics. "I truly do not care about what that insane woman does," she announced to a gaggle of reporters on January 29, per Politico.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Mike Johnson
It should be noted, however, that Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't discriminate — not when it comes to gender, anyway. She goes after male politicians too. Case in point: House Speaker Mike Johnson. In March 2024, Greene filed a motion to oust the fellow Republican from his seat after he voted in favor of a trillion dollar package to fund the government — namely Defense, Financial Services, and Homeland Security. (Greene called the package a "Democratic budget," according to ABC News.) In April, she even resorted to calling the House speaker names. "I do not support Mike Johnson, he's already a lame duck. If we have the vote today in our conference, he would not be speaker today. He's already a lame duck," she told a group of reporters."He can't raise money. Everyone knows that. We know we can't win the majority next year without raising money. He can't be speaker. He doesn't have the vote."
Fortunately for Johnson, all of Greene's efforts fell flat and the house speaker kept his position. "As I've said from the beginning, and I've made clear here every day, I intend to do my job," Johnson said after defeating Greene, per AP News. "And I'll let the chips fall where they may. In my view, that is leadership." Hey, you win some and you lose some, right, MTG?!