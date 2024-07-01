5 Times Majorie Taylor Greene's Beef With Other Politicians Got Personal

Ladies and Gentleman, we would like to present you with Exhibit A: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. If you want to better understand the longstanding, embittered feud between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, one must go all the way back to 2019. The story goes that Greene along with an entourage of right wing activists including future Capitol stormer Anthony Aguero, filmed themselves taunting Ocasio-Cortez from outside her office door. Ocasio-Cortez later responded to the harassment, telling CNN that she believed Greene to be "deeply unwell." She added, "I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by the proper professional."

Then, in 2021, the politicians butted heads once again when Greene demanded that Ocasio-Cortez debate her. Greene took things even further days later when she stalked Ocasio-Cortez off the House floor while hurling insults and alleging that she supported "terrorists and antifa," according to Rolling Stone. Tensions heightened in February 2023 when the two sparred on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Greene once again challenged Ocasio-Cortez to a debate.

In May 2024, the situation went from bad to downright cataclysmic following a particularly nasty spat between Greene and Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett during a House Oversight Committee hearing. Ocasio-Cortez promptly inserted herself into the drama, taking Greene to task for her part in the discord and, immediately, all bets were off. "Oh, girl. BABY girl. Don't even play," Ocasio-Cortez shouted at Greene. And, scene!