The Truth About Alix Earle's Parents, Alisa And Thomas

Thomas and Alisa Earle decided to call it a day in 2008 after the former's affair with ex-call girl Ashley Dupré came to light. But it wasn't exactly a straightforward split. Indeed, they only officially divorced three years later, and they decided to keep the reason a secret from their young daughters for a similar length of time, too.

While guesting on the episode of "Call Her Daddy," Alix Earle revealed that as a second grader, she was shielded from all the tabloid intrusion: "I didn't know the severity of what had happened between my parents because my mom was super, super mature about it and didn't speak to us about it and didn't put that stress that she was going through onto us."

Alix eventually found out about her father's affair in fourth grade while surfing the web. She recalled, "I started to kind of hear commentary from people, and I had an iPad at the time, and I remember Google ... like you don't know that many people, I'm googling my family and all of a sudden I see that the past two years of my life had been a lie. I had been reading articles about what had happened, about the times my dad has taken me to go get ice cream, and it's really because there's paparazzi outside my house, and he's hiding us from them. I felt like my world crashed down in that moment."