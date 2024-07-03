Princess Beatrice's Life Isn't As Lavish As Royal Watchers Might Think

The title "princess" conjures up ideas of a lavish lifestyle, and Princess Beatrice certainly does run in some famous circles (after all, not everyone can say they've had drunken sword fights with Ed Sheeran). That said, when it comes to her professional life, she's pretty laid-back. Case in point: In June 2024, she hopped aboard a budget flight to participate in the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

News of Princess Beatrice's low-cost trip broke when one of her co-passengers reached out to Page Six with a pic of her boarding an EasyJet flight. Outside of the fact that EasyJet is known to be an affordable airline, in the picture, Beatrice could even be seen lugging her carry-on up the stairs. Nothing to see here — just a princess on the move (on a budget!).

Of course, things became significantly more glam once she was actually in Cannes. From speaking on a panel on AI and emotional intelligence, to attending a John Legend performance (and rubbing shoulders with Jessica Alba), Princess Beatrice was every bit the royal at the festival. Here's the thing, though: She wasn't there in a royal capacity. She was there as someone who works in tech — and her sentiments on her career being separate from her status only make her even more relatable.