What Mike Tyson Said About The Death Of His Daughter Exodus

Boxing legend Mike Tyson had his life take a tragic turn when his daughter, Exodus, unexpectedly died in 2009 at age 4. According to ABC News, the little girl, who lived in Arizona with her mother and brother, was messing with a treadmill when she became entangled in its electric plug. "Somehow, she was playing on this treadmill, and there's a cord that hangs under the console; it's kind of a loop," said Police Sergeant Andy Hill at the time. "Either she slipped or put her head in the loop, but it acted like a noose, and she was obviously unable to get herself off of it," he added.

Their mother attempted CPR but was unsuccessful. Responding medical officials also tried to revive Exodus before transporting her to a local hospital. Although she was initially put on life support, she ultimately didn't survive, ESPN reported. Shortly after her death was confirmed, the Tyson family released a statement to the public. "There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Exodus," read the statement. "We ask you now to please respect our need at this very difficult time for privacy to grieve and try to help each other heal."

Although it took Tyson a while to open up about Exodus' death, his revelations were equally heartbreaking and eye-opening.