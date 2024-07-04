What Mike Tyson Said About The Death Of His Daughter Exodus
Boxing legend Mike Tyson had his life take a tragic turn when his daughter, Exodus, unexpectedly died in 2009 at age 4. According to ABC News, the little girl, who lived in Arizona with her mother and brother, was messing with a treadmill when she became entangled in its electric plug. "Somehow, she was playing on this treadmill, and there's a cord that hangs under the console; it's kind of a loop," said Police Sergeant Andy Hill at the time. "Either she slipped or put her head in the loop, but it acted like a noose, and she was obviously unable to get herself off of it," he added.
Their mother attempted CPR but was unsuccessful. Responding medical officials also tried to revive Exodus before transporting her to a local hospital. Although she was initially put on life support, she ultimately didn't survive, ESPN reported. Shortly after her death was confirmed, the Tyson family released a statement to the public. "There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Exodus," read the statement. "We ask you now to please respect our need at this very difficult time for privacy to grieve and try to help each other heal."
Although it took Tyson a while to open up about Exodus' death, his revelations were equally heartbreaking and eye-opening.
Mike Tyson couldn't face the reality of his daughter's death
Mike Tyson, who has fathered seven children, spoke about the death of his daughter Exodus for the first time later that same year. During a television interview with ET, he revealed how he'd been coping in the face of devastating tragedy. "I am working with dealing with it," said Tyson in September 2009 (via Reuters). "I have spoken to a lot of people." Tyson revealed that he'd joined the heartbreaking club of parents who'd lost a child. "I have been told the pain never stops but you get over it. I am going through a process, trying to heal," he continued. Meanwhile, the award-winning boxer also shared that he was still in denial but appreciated everyone who had offered him support.
During an October 2009 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Tyson admitted that his grief briefly colored his thinking. "I went about this, I started off to go about this in the wrong direction," admitted Tyson. "I started to ... go in this place and start blasting," he continued. However, he eventually realized what was important. "Once I got there, I think from more my experiences in rehab and all this, it just kicked in. Boom. It was all about being responsible, um, what had to be done. She had to be buried She just had to be taken care of." Tyson also revealed that he didn't feel anger or animosity, and that he didn't need to pinpoint who, if anyone, was responsible because it'd lead to problems on his end.
Mike Tyson and Bobby Brown help each other cope
Mike Tyson's friendship with Bobby Brown, who also knows the tragedy of losing children, helped him to persevere through losing his daughter, Exodus. Bobby lost his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, at the tender age of 22. Like his ex-wife, Whitney Houston, who died in 2012 after drowning in a bathtub, Bobbi Kristina suffered an alarmingly similar fate. But while Bobbi drowned in a tub, her death wasn't immediate. She fell into a coma, ultimately succumbing six months later. Meanwhile, his son, Bobby Brown Jr., died of an accidental overdose, BBC reported.
Tyson and Bobby, who've been friends for several years, managed to find common ground through the deaths of their children. "His support is great," Bobby shared during an interview with People in April 2024. "Him being a friend of mine and having someone else to talk to get through, because he also lost a child, and just to have him as a friend, it means everything to me," added the singer. That said, he and Tyson don't like to spend too much time dwelling on the unfair cards they've been dealt. "We try to stay away from it," added Bobby. "It's always in the foreground, but we try to keep each other on solid ground."