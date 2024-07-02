Tragic Details About Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel is famous for her roles as the quirky girl next door, often playing the affectionately dorky protagonist who catches the eye of her male counterparts. While she has built a successful career doing so, the "New Girl" star has often been criticized for her lack of depth. While A-listers are no stranger to being scrutinized, Deschanel has had to defend herself and her acting chops over seemingly unjust victimization on more than one occasion. She has been dubbed the quintessential "manic pixie dream girl" and called out for taking on shallow characters whose sole purpose is attracting men. While the actor has hit back at the haters several times, being labeled and picked apart couldn't have been easy for her to overcome.

On top of unfair labels and judgment, Deschanel has had several other challenges to surmount. From public fallouts to health problems, the "(500) Days of Summer" star has dealt with no shortage of difficult moments in the spotlight. Don't let her "nice girl" act fool you, as she's not one to buckle under pressure. The Los Angeles native's outspoken and resilient nature has helped her survive the dog-eat-dog world of Hollywood. We're breaking down all the tragic details about Zooey Deschanel.