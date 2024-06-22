Weird Things About HGTV Star Jonathan Scott's Relationship With Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel first met while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke," so their meet-cute was appropriately adorkable. Zooey also unknowingly played matchmaker for herself. She and her sister, Emily Deschanel, were invited to appear on the show together and knew ahead of time that they were going to be sharing their car with two other celebs. As the actor told ET, she was allowed to pick their co-passengers from a few different options, recalling, "When they said the Property Brothers and the Deschanel sisters, I was like, 'That's funny. I like the idea."

After the foursome sang a mashup of the holiday song "Baby, It's Cold Outside" and the Britney Spears classic "...Baby One More Time," Zooey learned that she and Jonathan had something in common, thanks to his twin brother Drew Scott: They were both the "annoying" sibling. Jonathan later acknowledged to ET that he found it impossible to hide his attraction to Zooey, much to the producers' frustration. "They said that I was flirting so bad that they had to edit down the cut," he confessed. Drew, meanwhile, professed that he could totally tell that his brother was into Zooey at the time.

Emily, on the other hand, was concerned that she would be unable to tell the Property Bros apart, which was thankfully no issue for her sister. "I'm like, 'They look so different,'" Zooey reasoned during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Naturally, that she could easily tell the identical twins apart was a good sign for Jonathan.