What Jonathan Scott's Relationship Is Like With Zooey Deschanel's Kids
In the summer of 2019, actor Zooey Deschanel and HGTV star Jonathan Scott filmed an episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" with their siblings — Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott — not knowing they would be meeting their soulmates.
Zooey and Jonathan hit it off right then and there, and only a few months after, they were already an item. "We were shooting 'Carpool Karaoke,' and there was chemistry right away," Jonathan told People of their meet-cute. "We literally make each other laugh nonstop. I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than, I am. I'm usually the one who carries the romantic load." He also gushed about the "New Girl" star in the newsletter he shares with Drew, saying that eight months into the relationship, he already knew that he and Zooey were meant to be together. "Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we'd been seeking our whole lives," he penned.
And it's not just Zooey that Jonathan loves wholeheartedly. He has long expressed his adoration for her kids, too. In fact, being a stepdad to Zooey's children with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik – Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf – is one of Jonathan's favorite things in the world.
Jonathan Scott is happy to serve as a 'bonus dad'
While Jonathan Scott never expected that he would be an "insta-dad" to two kids, he always knew he had the knack for being a father. Speaking with Today, he said he prides himself in having the qualities a model dad would have. "I always knew I would be a great dad — former clown, magician, I can build stuff — and it's been incredible," he shared. "You see your life transform, your priorities become your kids, and when they have a performance that they're doing at school, or working on some of their homework, or whatever it might be, it's a joy."
Jonathan also shared that he realized that he truly connected with Elise and Charlie when the former went home from school with a family picture in tow, and surprisingly, he had been in it. "Our youngest came back from school with a picture that he had drawn, and in the picture, he has Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan and his sister and our puppies," he added. "I think that was when I was like, that's pretty sweet, because the way we think of it is, he has the benefit of a 'bonus dad.'"
Zooey, of course, have Jonathan a stamp of approval, telling reporters at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala that her boyfriend is an "amazing stepdad" (via People). According to the star, Jonathan is "really very highly qualified for the job."
Do Jonathan Scott and Jacob Pechenik get along?
Not only does Jonathan Scott have an amazing relationship with Zooey Deschanel's children, but he's also chummy with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, too.
"The kids' dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well," the "Property Brothers" star told Entertainment Tonight. "I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It's really sweet." In his interview with Today, he also described Pechenik as "wonderful" and noted that he enjoys "every minute" of co-parenting the two kids with him and Zooey.
Zooey seems appreciative of the two getting along and even posted a Father's Day tribute post for them on Instagram. "So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik," she wrote in the caption, to which Pechenik responded: "It's my absolute greatest privilege." Now that's a modern family right there!