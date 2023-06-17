What Jonathan Scott's Relationship Is Like With Zooey Deschanel's Kids

In the summer of 2019, actor Zooey Deschanel and HGTV star Jonathan Scott filmed an episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" with their siblings — Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott — not knowing they would be meeting their soulmates.

Zooey and Jonathan hit it off right then and there, and only a few months after, they were already an item. "We were shooting 'Carpool Karaoke,' and there was chemistry right away," Jonathan told People of their meet-cute. "We literally make each other laugh nonstop. I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than, I am. I'm usually the one who carries the romantic load." He also gushed about the "New Girl" star in the newsletter he shares with Drew, saying that eight months into the relationship, he already knew that he and Zooey were meant to be together. "Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we'd been seeking our whole lives," he penned.

And it's not just Zooey that Jonathan loves wholeheartedly. He has long expressed his adoration for her kids, too. In fact, being a stepdad to Zooey's children with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik – Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf – is one of Jonathan's favorite things in the world.