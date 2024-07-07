The Lesser-Known Truth Of Joe Biden's First Wife Neilia Biden

Even after 47 years of marriage to First Lady Jill Biden, whom he affectionately refers to as the love of his life, President Joe Biden still remembers his late first wife, Neilia Biden, fondly. "No man deserves one great love, let alone two," he declared during an appearance on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast. "The two women that I married, one passed away, were women I knew when I went out with them the first time, I wanted to marry them," he recalled. As for his meet cute for Neilia? They both met while on spring break in the Bahamas. (Certainly a far cry from how Jill and Joe met – a meet cute orchestrated by Joe's brother.) The legend goes that the future prez eyed Neilia from across the pool, and the rest is simply history. "Basically I fell a** over tin cup in love — at first sight. She was so easy to talk to," Biden penned in his candid 2007 memoir, "Promises to Keep."

As you may recall, Neilia, along with their three shared children, Beau, Hunter, and their infant daughter, Naomi, suffered a terrible car accident. Sadly, Neilia and Naomi succumbed to their injuries. Enter Joe Biden's tragic real-life story. Despite the fatal accident, the President and many others have worked hard to make Neilia's lasting legacy known to all — including all of the lesser-known truths about his late wife.