Tragic Details About Princess Anne

The second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, was born in 1950. The little royal was less than 18 months old when her mother ascended to the throne of England. The princess's care was entrusted to nannies, while her education came from tutors behind castle walls.

While that may seem to be a distant relationship between parents and their child, it mirrored the childhood experienced by the queen, who viewed that arrangement as totally normal. "She had been brought up in that style herself, after all, with her parents leaving her at home and entrusting her entire schooling to a governess and home tutors," royal biographer Robert Lacey explained to Town & Country. At age 13, Anne was sent to Benenden School, a posh boarding school in Kent, outside of London.

While the queen has been characterized as a somewhat distant mother, often unavailable for her children, Anne has refuted that. While she conceded that she recognized that time with her mother would be limited, Anne didn't believe that made her a poor parent. "I simply don't believe there is any evidence whatsoever to suggest that she wasn't caring," the Princess Royal stated in a 2002 interview for the British documentary series, "Queen and Country," as reported by BBC News. "I don't believe any of us for a second thought she didn't care for us in exactly the same way as any other mother did."