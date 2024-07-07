John Belushi's Widow, Judith Belushi-Pisano, Dead At 73

Judith Belushi-Pisano, actor and widow of legendary comedian John Belushi, has died at age 73. The official Facebook and Instagram pages of John announced the somber news on July 6. "Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our sweet Judy," read the statement. "Her unwavering dedication and creative genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave birth to The Blues Brothers, a timeless testament to the power of music and laughter." While her cause of death was not disclosed in the announcement, The MV Times reported that Judith had entered hospice care in 2023 after being diagnosed with endometrial cancer back in 2020. Her son, Luke Pisano, told the outlet that she succumbed to the disease on July 5, surrounded by her family.

Judith was famously married to John, her high school sweetheart, from 1976 until his untimely death in 1982. She stood firmly by his side as he achieved success, including his work as an original cast member on "Saturday Night Live," as well as the beloved films "Animal House" and "The Blues Brothers." They remained together despite his well-documented addiction to heroin and cocaine. Even after his accidental overdose at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Judith devoted much of her life to keeping his memory alive. "We're going to miss her company terribly," Judith's son, whom she welcomed with her second husband, Victor Pisano, told The MV Times, praising her as a "great mother."

Of course, many are devastated by the loss and have reacted strongly to the news.