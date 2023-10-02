Celebs Whose Struggles With Addiction Tanked Their Careers (& Who Bounced Back)
The following article includes descriptions of mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance and spiritual abuse.
When someone becomes a celebrity, they give up much of their privacy to public scrutiny, which can take a toll. Celebrities are people, and like anyone, they may find it challenging to manage their day-to-day lives. Because their lives are open for public consumption, a celebrity's fall from grace is a very publicized event, often dominating headlines.
When a random person gets busted for driving while intoxicated, it's a big deal to them and those around them. When a celebrity gets a DUI, that's all anyone can discuss. Substance abuse is a problem everywhere, especially in the entertainment industry where no one is safe. However, most people don't wake up to news-hungry journalists, tabloid writers, and others looking to exploit calamitous, career-destroying moments.
Celebrities who party too hard or turn to a substance for any of a number of reasons often destroy their careers. Fortunately, many who fall down the abuse rabbit hole get sober and climb right out. Often, they may rebound with a career that's stronger than what they had before their fall, while others may regain their sobriety and bounce back in a limited capacity.
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan had a very public rise and fall from grace and is one of many child stars who struggled with substance abuse early in their careers. After her breakout success in "The Parent Trap," Lohan was the up-and-coming child actor of her generation. She appeared in "Freaky Friday," "Mean Girls," and much more. Unfortunately, her parents' divorce and the stresses of her job made her teenage years difficult.
Lohan was a late-night party girl, and her behavior impacted her work. She rarely made it to set on time and caused delays. Simultaneously, Lohan had legal troubles, beginning in 2007, with two convictions of driving while intoxicated with alcohol and, on one occasion, cocaine. These problems continued with Lohan in and out of court — as a result, her career took a nose-dive.
Lohan attempted multiple comebacks, but her substance abuse issues and problems on-set hampered her return. Lohan's last stint in rehab was in 2013, and she's lived a sober life ever since. Her sober comeback has gone well, and she's appeared on "The Masked Singer Australia" and other projects. While she's yet to return to her childhood popularity, she's nonetheless working hard to rebuild her career.
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. began working as an actor when he was 5. Eventually, he joined the Brat Pack, appearing in numerous high-profile '80s comedies. In 1992, Downey played the eponymous lead in "Chaplin," earning an Academy Award nomination. While his career was on the rise, Downey's substance abuse became public knowledge following a series of arrests in 1996.
Downey began taking drugs when he was 8, and in 1996, he was arrested with cocaine, heroin, and a pistol in his truck. He described his addiction to the court, "It's like I've got a shotgun in my mouth, with my finger on the trigger, and I like the taste of gun metal" (via BBC). Downey's career tanked with his incarceration, and he was saved by something unexpected: a bad burger.
Downey told the Daily News, "I have to thank Burger King; it was such a disgusting burger I ordered. I had that, and this big soda, and I thought something really bad was going to happen." After that, Downey found sobriety and relaunched his career via 2008's "Iron Man." He even snuck a Burger King burger into the film as a sort of "thank you" to the company that inadvertently saved his life.
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes began acting when she was seven, appearing in a commercial for Buncha Crunch. She soon found her way to the theater and the Nickelodeon series "All That." Bynes won several accolades and branched off into feature films, gaining attention for "She's the Man" and "Easy A." After "Easy A," Bynes stopped acting entirely and hasn't returned to the profession since.
Soon after the film's release, Bynes' struggles with addiction made her an easy target for tabloids. In 2012, Bynes received a DUI in West Hollywood. She received three years probation but was subsequently charged with marijuana possession and reckless endangerment. Bynes had several run-ins with the law, and in 2013, her erratic behavior landed her a 72-hour mental health evaluation hold.
A court granted her mother a conservatorship over her, which lasted, in various incarnations, for nine years. Bynes continued having psychotic breaks, requiring hospitalization as recently as June 2023. While her mental health remains a concern, Bynes has been sober since 2014. Bynes hasn't shown an interest in rekindling her acting career and spends her time focusing on improving her mental health while maintaining her sobriety.
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen is one of those actors associated with substance abuse because he's been in the news for his various vices for decades. Like his father, Martin, and brother, Emilio Estevez, Sheen has been acting for decades. He gained popularity in the 1980s via "Red Dawn," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Platoon," and "Wall Street." He's been in numerous high-profile movies and struggled with substance abuse throughout it all.
Sheen had a stroke in 1998 from a cocaine overdose, and he's been in trouble with the law several times over the years. He's had many issues regarding his behavior and substance abuse, which came to a head in 2011. Sheen played the lead in "Two and a Half Men," which made him the highest-paid actor on television at the time. Unfortunately, his drug use hindered production, and he had a very public falling out with the series' creator, Chuck Lorre.
What followed can only be described as a highly publicized fall from grace. Despite this, Sheen landed a new series, "Anger Management," and continued working off and on for years. He even patched things up with Lorre, having joined the cast of the producer's "How to Be a Bookie."
Corey Feldman
Corey Feldman entered public life early as a child actor and rose to the top alongside his friend and co-star, Corey Haim. They appeared in numerous films together, including "The Lost Boys," "License to Drive," and "Dream a Little Dream." When he wasn't working with Haim, Feldman stood out in "Gremlins," "Stand By Me," and "The Goonies." As he matured, Feldman's career somewhat declined, and drugs were involved.
Feldman's public image took a hit soon after filming "The Burbs" in 1989 as his drug use skyrocketed. Both Haim and Feldman tanked their careers before their 20th birthdays. Feldman sold his CD collection to buy crack and devolved from there. Feldman and Haim's fall from grace them a reality show in 2008's "The Two Coreys," which covered their attempts to recover their careers.
Sadly, Haim died of unusual but natural causes in 2010 at 38. Feldman shifted his career to music after getting sober. He told People in 2016, "There's nothing in this world that would ever make me do cocaine or heroin or any of that stuff ever again." Feldman insisted he'd remained sober for the past 25 years, focusing his attention on his family.
Jodie Sweetin
Jodie Sweetin grew up with America watching as she played Stephanie Tanner on "Full House." Maturing on national television isn't normal for any child, and Sweetin had difficulty adjusting after the series concluded in 1995. Sweetin told ABC News, "There is a certain sense of loss when a series ends. It is kind of hard to figure out who you are when you've lost your job at age 13."
Sweetin started drinking alcohol when she was 14 and began abusing numerous drugs over the next several years. Sweetin chronicled her life and dependence on drugs and alcohol in her 2010 book, "unSweetined: A Memoir." The actress entered rehab but almost immediately relapsed, and eventually got married and became pregnant with her first child, Zoie. Sweetin got clean after she learned of her pregnancy but relapsed after Zoie's birth.
Sweetin's addictions became prevalent in the ensuing custody trial, leading Sweetin to become sober in December 2008. Sweetin is now a public advocate for addiction and recovery, and her career has seen her gainfully employed. Much of Sweetin's work while sober has been in various Hallmark and Lifetime television films. She also reprised her childhood role in "Fuller House."
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne spent the '90s starring in numerous movies, including a Woody Allen film and "American Pie." That film elevated her standing significantly, and Lyonne booked various feature film and television roles throughout the aughts. While her career expanded, Lyonne's issues became public following a 2001 arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. By 2005, she was evicted from her apartment due to her erratic behavior.
Lyonne contracted hepatitis C and entered methadone treatment, likely for heroin. The actor continued having legal problems, and her health declined. In 2012, an infection required open-heart surgery; while it was serious, she recovered. The following year, everything changed for Lyonne when she joined the cast of "Orange is the New Black" as Nicky Nichols.
Lyonne told the Los Angeles Times, "It really gave me a full second leg. There had been a lot of things that were slowly bringing me back from the edge. ... When 'Orange Is the New Black' came along, I was ready to be back at work." After a decade of drug and alcohol abuse, Lyonne found her way out. She's since led the Netflix series "Russian Doll" and continues working actively as an actor and producer.
David Hasselhoff
David Hasselhoff was king throughout the 1970s and '80s, having starred in "The Young and The Restless" as Dr. Snapper Foster. In 1982, he led the hit television series "Knight Rider," playing Michael Knight, and in 1989, he took another leading role as Mitch Buchannon in "Baywatch." Throughout his career, Hasselhoff jumped from one prominent role to another, appearing in cameos for plenty of television series and films as well.
The Hoff popped up in "Dodgeball," "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," among others. Unbeknownst to much of the world, Hasselhoff was an alcoholic, and this was revealed via a 2004 DUI charge and, more prominently, in 2007 by his daughter, Taylor Ann. She filmed her father drunk on the floor as she interrogated and warned him about his alcoholism. The clip was released to the public and had an immediate impact.
Hasselhoff had his visitation rights for his two daughters suspended, and by 2009, he was in recovery. Since his daughters shined a light on his problems, Hasselhoff has worked to rebuild his image and career. He's continued recording numerous singles and albums, works as a motivational speaker, and still books television and film work.
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson was at the top of his game for decades, working in numerous action franchises throughout the 1970s, '80s, and '90s. While he's undoubtedly a talented actor, Gibson began directing in 1989. Six years later, he directed and starred in "Braveheart," earning an Academy Award for best director. Since then, Gibson evolved artistically and pursued passion projects like "The Passion of the Christ."
In 2006, Gibson's private life became public following an arrest for driving under the influence. During the arrest, Gibson launched into an angry tirade, telling the arresting officer, "F***ing Jews ... the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world. Are you a Jew?" The drunken mess leaked on TMZ, and Gibson's antisemitic alcohol-fueled rant got him blacklisted in Hollywood.
Gibson continued working, though not at his previous pace. He regained much of his former glory via 2016's "Hacksaw Ridge." That same year, Gibson told Australia's Sunday Night, "I am a member of [the] 12-step program, and I achieved sobriety like that. I've got ten years of sobriety under my belt" (via Yahoo). Gibson plays the antagonist in "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," so Hollywood seems to have forgiven him.
Tatum O'Neal
Tatum O'Neal began acting in childhood and became the youngest person to win an Academy Award at the age of ten for "Paper Moon." While she continued working off and on over the next few decades, it's fair to say she peaked too soon. She worked intermittently for over 40 years, and through it all, she abused drugs. In 2008, O'Neal ran afoul of the law following an arrest for buying and possessing cocaine.
O'Neal pled guilty to a reduced charge and attended a drug treatment program. Her son, Kevin McEnroe, followed in his mother's tragic footsteps, finding his way into police custody for possession of drugs. O'Neal's frequent drug use impacted her health, and in 2020, she had a massive stroke resulting from a prescription drug overdose. She remained in a coma for six weeks, causing significant memory problems and a diagnosis of aphasia.
O'Neal told Entertainment Weekly, "I've been trying to get sober my whole life. Every day, I am trying." Since her stroke, O'Neal has focused primarily on her health and maintaining her sobriety. In 2021, she appeared in "Not To Forget," playing a doctor in a film designed to raise awareness and money to fight Alzheimer's.
Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf's career kicked off in childhood with positive attention following his work in "Holes." He continued appearing in all kinds of films until he landed the role of Sam Witwicky in "Transformers." LaBeouf remained with the franchise for two sequels before jumping ship to appear in various movies and TV series. He started doing drugs while still a tween, and as he matured, he became addicted to alcohol and other substances.
In 2014, LaBeouf started having problems with the law, stemming from unruly public behavior. He underwent treatment for alcoholism but continued having issues related to his addiction to lean, also known as "sizzurp." His chaotic behavior made him difficult to work with. In 2020, Olivia Wilde replaced him in the director's second feature film, "Don't Worry Darling," leading to some public fallout and additional bad press for LaBeouf.
In 2022, LaBeouf wrote an open letter to Wilde published by Variety. LaBeouf wrote, "I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humbling." In sobriety, LaBeouf booked a role in Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis," and it appears he's working to rebuild his career and public image.
Jeremy London
Jeremy London worked on several high-profile series early in his career. He gained attention for his work on "I'll Fly Away," "Party of Five," and "7th Heaven." Those who missed out on those series likely first saw him as the lead in Kevin Smith's "Mallrats." Regardless of where folks first met London, he was pretty much everywhere through the 1990s and aughts. His career waned as the years passed, and in 2010, he made headlines with an unusual story.
London told police he was kidnapped in Palm Springs, California, and made to drive around for 12 hours, taking alcohol and drugs. He swore it happened, though his mother and brother made statements doubting his claim. Their concerns were related to his health and established history of drug abuse, which London had discussed with People earlier that same year.
Regardless of the authenticity of London's account (he was vindicated), his life was in disarray, and he had several run-ins with the law. London participated in "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" and worked on turning his life around and maintaining sobriety. While his career hasn't garnered the attention he held in his youth, London turned a corner and continues to improve his situation.
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie shot to fame early in her career by teaming up with her BFF, Paris Hilton, in "The Simple Life." The series made Richie and Hilton household names as they enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame. Unfortunately, Richie had a public falling out with Hilton, and "The Simple Life" ended following its fifth season. In 2007, Richie pled guilty to a DUI from an incident the previous year, receiving a sentence of four days in jail and three years of probation.
Richie admitted to using marijuana and Vicodin before getting in the car. Richie only served 82 minutes of her four-day jail sentence. The DUI wasn't her first, as Richie received a similar conviction in 2003. Richie entered an 18-month anti-drinking and driving program, and after missing a class, her probation was extended for another year.
Despite this, Richie's probation ended in 2010 after she completed all necessary terms. Richie's troubles with the law concerning her drinking and drug use are a thing of the past. She got sober in 2008, had two children, and got married soon after. Richie continued working in reality television, founded the lifestyle brand House of Harlow 1960, and published two novels.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato entered the public arena via "Barney & Friends," which opened the door to "Camp Rock" and its sequel, "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam." The former showcased Lovato's debut single, "This is Me," which reached No. 9 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Her success led to a record contract and her 2008 debut album "Don't Forget." Lovato spent the next few years dropping tracks and albums, earning two Grammy Award nominations.
At 18, Lovato sought treatment for alcohol and drug abuse, which they used to cope with their bulimia nervosa and bipolar disorder. Lovato maintained their sobriety for six years but revealed a relapse in their 2018 track, "Sober." A month later, Lovato nearly died from a heroin overdose, resulting in three strokes and a heart attack. The incident left them hospitalized for two weeks, leading to three months of rehab.
Lovato's near-death overdose pushed her to reflect on her life and need for sobriety. She relapsed but realized her choices might kill her. Lovato got a new management team and did a docuseries, "Dancing With the Devil," about her overdose. In 2022, she dropped her eighth studio album, "Holy Fvck," and continues working on her sobriety and career.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, mental health, spiritual abuse, or an eating disorder, contact the relevant resources below:
-
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
-
The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741 or the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
-
The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or their website.
-
The National Eating Disorders Association website or NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237, or 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).