Celebs Whose Struggles With Addiction Tanked Their Careers (& Who Bounced Back)

The following article includes descriptions of mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance and spiritual abuse.

When someone becomes a celebrity, they give up much of their privacy to public scrutiny, which can take a toll. Celebrities are people, and like anyone, they may find it challenging to manage their day-to-day lives. Because their lives are open for public consumption, a celebrity's fall from grace is a very publicized event, often dominating headlines.

When a random person gets busted for driving while intoxicated, it's a big deal to them and those around them. When a celebrity gets a DUI, that's all anyone can discuss. Substance abuse is a problem everywhere, especially in the entertainment industry where no one is safe. However, most people don't wake up to news-hungry journalists, tabloid writers, and others looking to exploit calamitous, career-destroying moments.

Celebrities who party too hard or turn to a substance for any of a number of reasons often destroy their careers. Fortunately, many who fall down the abuse rabbit hole get sober and climb right out. Often, they may rebound with a career that's stronger than what they had before their fall, while others may regain their sobriety and bounce back in a limited capacity.