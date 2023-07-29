David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Is Grown Up And Looks Like Her Baywatch Star Mom
David Hasselhoff has plenty of things to be proud of, and his daughter Taylor Hasselhoff is definitely one of them. The "Baywatch" star and his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, welcomed Taylor-Ann in 1990, per AmoMama. Because both David and Pamela were in the limelight, Taylor grew up in the entertainment world too. She told Page Six, "I didn't know anything other than that life ... I just knew that, you know, daddy liked to sing, and he liked to be in musical theater, and he liked to be on TV, and that was normal for me."
Taylor's life, however, was turned a bit upside down when her father decided to file for divorce from her mom in 2006, per Today. The couple's divorce resulted in a messy battle, and David ended up having to fork out $25,000 a month to his ex-wife. At first, the couple had joint custody over the kids, but after constantly going back and forth in court, David was awarded full custody. It's unclear as to what caused the courts to have the "Knight Rider" star awarded full custody, but it was evident that after the divorce, Taylor and her sister were closer to her father.
But no matter how close Taylor was to David, there was one thing she and her mom had in common — their looks. As Taylor has gotten older, she has continued to look uncannily similar to her mother.
Taylor Hasselhoff could be her mom's twin
If you put a photo of Taylor Hasselhoff and her mother, Pamela Bach, side by side, there's no doubt that the two are related. Not just that, but you would probably question if the mother-daughter duo are twins because they look so much alike. The two have the same platinum blonde hair, the same face shape, and the same beautiful blue eyes. It's clear that when it came to Taylor, Bach's genes were strong.
And it's not just their looks that the two have in common, as Taylor had even given the entertainment industry a go. Bach had long been a part of the acting world, and it was through "Knight Rider" that she met her former husband, David Hasselhoff. Between David and Bach's talents, it seemed inevitable that Taylor would venture into the world of acting.
Well, at just 9 years old, Taylor got her first acting gig in "Baywatch," per IMDb. She then did several more projects including "The Young and The Restless" and "Sharknado 4." Even though it seemed to be in Taylor's blood to pursue acting, it wasn't her true calling. According to her LinkedIn page, Taylor began her real estate career in 2016, the same year her last film project was released. She has been working in real estate since then and has developed the Hasselhoff Sanford Group, and she has even helped her dad try to find a perfect home.
Taylor Hasselhoff got married
Not only have Taylor Hasselhoff's looks changed as she got older, but her life has also drastically changed. In February 2023, the real estate agent married Madison Fiore in Escondido, California, per People. The beautiful ceremony included some of Taylor and Fiore's closest friends and family, and of course, her father, David Hasselhoff, walked her down the aisle. The real estate agent described the emotional moment, sharing, "I think the reason I started crying is when I saw my dad, because he was just such a big light in my life. He's also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and my happiness." David and Taylor looked extremely happy as the "Baywatch" star walked his daughter down the aisle.
And if you're wondering if Taylor's twin, aka her mom, was there, well she was! Pamela Bach shared several photos on social media from the stunning wedding, including one of her and Taylor. She captioned the post, "I love you with all of me!!!! So Happy & proud of you two. You take my breathe away, my gorgeous, beautiful, funny, sexy & sassy – Babygirl!!" She continued, "Also TY for always being you & making me your mama & giving me my first official son — who I love with all of me, too!" So, despite her parents' divorce, Taylor will always have the love and support from both her parents in the most important moments.