David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Is Grown Up And Looks Like Her Baywatch Star Mom

David Hasselhoff has plenty of things to be proud of, and his daughter Taylor Hasselhoff is definitely one of them. The "Baywatch" star and his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, welcomed Taylor-Ann in 1990, per AmoMama. Because both David and Pamela were in the limelight, Taylor grew up in the entertainment world too. She told Page Six, "I didn't know anything other than that life ... I just knew that, you know, daddy liked to sing, and he liked to be in musical theater, and he liked to be on TV, and that was normal for me."

Taylor's life, however, was turned a bit upside down when her father decided to file for divorce from her mom in 2006, per Today. The couple's divorce resulted in a messy battle, and David ended up having to fork out $25,000 a month to his ex-wife. At first, the couple had joint custody over the kids, but after constantly going back and forth in court, David was awarded full custody. It's unclear as to what caused the courts to have the "Knight Rider" star awarded full custody, but it was evident that after the divorce, Taylor and her sister were closer to her father.

But no matter how close Taylor was to David, there was one thing she and her mom had in common — their looks. As Taylor has gotten older, she has continued to look uncannily similar to her mother.