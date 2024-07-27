Photos Brutally Prove Alec Baldwin's Age Caught Up To His Hair In His 60s
Alec Baldwin was once a dashing figure known for his piercing blue eyes and head of thick, dark hair. He captured hearts in the 1992 film "Prelude to a Kiss" and made viewers laugh with his portrayal of the gruff Jack Donaghy in "30 Rock." Baldwin has had such a long career in Hollywood that fans saw him go from a young 20-something actor to a one in his mid-60s, and his hair is showing signs of his age. While he still has the fullness many others in his age bracket would envy, the grays have definitely taken over his head.
We've seen iterations of Baldwin's silvery strands over the years, but the actor still had some of the brunette shade we were used to in his younger years. It wasn't until he left his 50s that his hair became all white, and the "Knots Landing" star is fully aware of his age. "I wish I had 10 extra years! I wish I was 50. But, y'know, life. There is no pause button. There is no reverse button," he told The Guardian. Now in his late-60's, Baldwin still has a lot of life left to live, but sadly, he'll do so without his formerly lush, dark locks.
There was still a hint of color in Alec Baldwin's 2019 hair
Alec Baldwin looked dapper at his 2019 Comedy Central Roast and made sure that his hair was on point. After all, as his "30 Rock" character once said, "Your hair is your head suit." Back then, Baldwin had a touch of his once-black locks, which were clearly dispersed among his white strands. Good thing he was blessed with a thick head of hair as he still could boast a lack of a receding hairline to this day. If there's one thing going for Baldwin, it's that.
Alec Baldwin's frazzled 'do
In October 2021, Alec Baldwin's career took a hit after an accidental shooting on the set of "Rust." He clearly looked distressed in his first impromptu video statement while in Vermont with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. The "Saturday Night Live" actor's hair took on an almost completely gray hue, and it was longer than usual. He obviously had more things on his mind than getting a haircut, and as reported by TMZ, he got choked up as he told reporters, "[Halyna Hutchins] was my friend. She was my friend."
Alec Baldwin set himself up to be roasted
Alec Baldwin can't help but make his life even more tangled than he already did. Just months after the tragic "Rust" shooting, he shared a car selfie of his messy locks with the caption, "I call this hair style Point Break." Referencing the hot gun Baldwin mistakenly had that killed Halyna Hutchins, an Instagram user quipped, "More like point blank." Another acknowledged Baldwin's thick strands and wrote, "Ain't nice to have hair to be blown by the wind." One joked about his unkempt look, "With a little hint of The Shining."
Alec Baldwin cleaned up for the U.S. Open
No more shaggy hair for Alec Baldwin! The "Beetlejuice" actor showed off his much shorter silver strands while enjoying the 2023 U.S. Open with his wife Hilaria Baldwin at his side. He was definitely looking his age with his completely white hair and lined face. Baldwin still looked distinguished in his dark suit and tie, which shows he hasn't given up on his appearance, even though he apparently gave up on using Just For Men. Perhaps he's trying to take Anderson Cooper's title of silver fox.
Alec Baldwin has fully embraced his grays
Is it just us, or did Alec Baldwin morph into Robert De Niro at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in 2023? The two share similar striking features, including a mop of silver hair. This time, Baldwin's tresses were a bit longer but not as unkempt as in his car selfie. The 26-year age difference between him and Hilaria Baldwin was clear as she rocked a head full of brunette locks. Hopefully, there's no hair jealousy coming from Alec.
Alec Baldwin's cropped silver hair shows his age
Alec Baldwin could have been mistaken for anybody's grandfather while taking a stroll in New York City. Despite going gray, he still has a head full of hair, which he doesn't take credit for. "Um ... that's really something that is from the gods, you know. It's not something I'm responsible for. It's like the Grand Canyon, or Kilimanjaro, or ...you know ... the beaches of Florida. You either have fantastic hair, or you don't. It's a gift," he oh-so humbly stated, according to GQ.