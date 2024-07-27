Photos Brutally Prove Alec Baldwin's Age Caught Up To His Hair In His 60s

Alec Baldwin was once a dashing figure known for his piercing blue eyes and head of thick, dark hair. He captured hearts in the 1992 film "Prelude to a Kiss" and made viewers laugh with his portrayal of the gruff Jack Donaghy in "30 Rock." Baldwin has had such a long career in Hollywood that fans saw him go from a young 20-something actor to a one in his mid-60s, and his hair is showing signs of his age. While he still has the fullness many others in his age bracket would envy, the grays have definitely taken over his head.

We've seen iterations of Baldwin's silvery strands over the years, but the actor still had some of the brunette shade we were used to in his younger years. It wasn't until he left his 50s that his hair became all white, and the "Knots Landing" star is fully aware of his age. "I wish I had 10 extra years! I wish I was 50. But, y'know, life. There is no pause button. There is no reverse button," he told The Guardian. Now in his late-60's, Baldwin still has a lot of life left to live, but sadly, he'll do so without his formerly lush, dark locks.