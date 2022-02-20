New Details About The Alec Baldwin Accidental Rust Shooting Could Change Everything

The film industry was forever affected on October 21, 2021 when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed by a bullet that was discharged during the filming of a scene for Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust." This failure in gun safety on set caused mass outrage and there is now an industry-wide conversation about safety on film sets and the future of "prop guns" being used.

But it has remained unclear exactly how this tragic mistake took place. It seems that everyone from the set is pointing fingers at each other with no actual answers. The FBI and the Santa Fe police have been continually analyzing the scene to figure out who the true culprit of the crime is.

At first, the public mostly blamed Baldwin because he was the one who was filming the scene and pointed the gun in Hutchins' direction. But ever since the tragic news broke from the "Rust" set, Baldwin has maintained that he never actually pulled the trigger of the gun that killed the cinematographer. But how was Hutchins shot if the gun that killed her never had its trigger pulled?