Alec Baldwin Faces New Lawsuit From Halyna Hutchins' Family

Legal issues have continued to mount for Alec Baldwin and the other producers of the movie "Rust" following cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on-set death in October 2021. Hutchins was killed when a gun held by Baldwin accidentally discharged.

Mami Mitchell — the movie's script supervisor and the person who called 911 after Hutchins was shot — filed a lawsuit one month later against Baldwin and the producers. Mitchell told reporters after filing the suit, per ABC7, "I relive the shooting and the sound of the explosion from the gun over and over again." According to Mitchell, the script that day did not call for a gun to be fired. Then in January, Baldwin and the movie's producers filed for Mitchell's lawsuit to be dismissed, but Mitchell and her lawyer remained resolute in pursuing the case, per Fox News.

Meanwhile, Baldwin maintains he was not responsible for the gun discharging. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them," he told ABC News in December 2021. "Never. That was the training that I had." Regardless of his claims, Baldwin is now facing a lawsuit levied by Hutchins' family.