Alec Baldwin Faces New Lawsuit From Halyna Hutchins' Family
Legal issues have continued to mount for Alec Baldwin and the other producers of the movie "Rust" following cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on-set death in October 2021. Hutchins was killed when a gun held by Baldwin accidentally discharged.
Mami Mitchell — the movie's script supervisor and the person who called 911 after Hutchins was shot — filed a lawsuit one month later against Baldwin and the producers. Mitchell told reporters after filing the suit, per ABC7, "I relive the shooting and the sound of the explosion from the gun over and over again." According to Mitchell, the script that day did not call for a gun to be fired. Then in January, Baldwin and the movie's producers filed for Mitchell's lawsuit to be dismissed, but Mitchell and her lawyer remained resolute in pursuing the case, per Fox News.
Meanwhile, Baldwin maintains he was not responsible for the gun discharging. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them," he told ABC News in December 2021. "Never. That was the training that I had." Regardless of his claims, Baldwin is now facing a lawsuit levied by Hutchins' family.
Hutchins' family is in pursuit of closure
A lawsuit was issued against Alec Baldwin and the other "Rust" producers for the wrongful death of Halyna Hutchins by her family. Attorney Brian Parish, who represents Hutchins's husband Matthew Hutchins, spoke to the press after filing the lawsuit on February 15. Although the financial figure sought in the suit was not disclosed, Parish said, per USA Today, "We believe it is going to be substantial, based on the loss of that relationship." According to Parish, the most important factor for the widower was getting a semblance of "closure" surrounding his wife's death. "Matt is grieving. He understands that a lawsuit is needed to get answers," the lawyer said.
Despite Baldwin's previous claims that the gun went off without him pressing the trigger, the Hutchins family attorney said the actor should be held accountable. "There are many people culpable. But Mr. Baldwin was the one holding the weapon," Parish said, per USA Today. "Alec had the gun in his hand. He shot it. Halyna was killed," the attorney added, per Fox News. Parish also played an animated video that reenacted the incident when the gun discharged and killed Hutchins.
Previously, Baldwin discussed the emotional toll the shooting accident took on him. "Someone is responsible for what happened. It's not me," the actor told ABC News in December 2021. "Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself." Well, we'll have to wait and see how this lawsuit plays out.