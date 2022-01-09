Alec Baldwin Completely Lashes Out About The Rust Investigation

Alec Baldwin isn't making his latest scandal any easier on himself. Baldwin was involved in a fatal shooting on set of the film "Rust" on October 21, 2021, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The tragedy was declared an accident with a loaded gun on the movie set, however, Baldwin's behavior following the event has been deemed suspicious by many who have been following the story.

Baldwin made a bombshell claim about the "Rust" shooting in his first interview following the accident with ABC News. "Well, the trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger," he claimed, repeatedly denying that he intentionally shot the gun. "I wouldn't ever point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never," he added. Many internet users weren't sold on Baldwin's interview, in which the actor appeared to be emotional over killing his colleague. Baldwin spoke highly of Hutchins, tweeting soon after the shooting, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," before deleting the statement, via TMZ. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

According to the New York Post, New Mexico police have now issued a warrant for Baldwin's phone to investigate Hutchins' death and the actor has yet to hand his device over to authorities. In a new video, Baldwin totally lashes out about how the case is going.