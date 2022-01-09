Alec Baldwin Completely Lashes Out About The Rust Investigation
Alec Baldwin isn't making his latest scandal any easier on himself. Baldwin was involved in a fatal shooting on set of the film "Rust" on October 21, 2021, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The tragedy was declared an accident with a loaded gun on the movie set, however, Baldwin's behavior following the event has been deemed suspicious by many who have been following the story.
Baldwin made a bombshell claim about the "Rust" shooting in his first interview following the accident with ABC News. "Well, the trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger," he claimed, repeatedly denying that he intentionally shot the gun. "I wouldn't ever point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never," he added. Many internet users weren't sold on Baldwin's interview, in which the actor appeared to be emotional over killing his colleague. Baldwin spoke highly of Hutchins, tweeting soon after the shooting, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," before deleting the statement, via TMZ. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."
According to the New York Post, New Mexico police have now issued a warrant for Baldwin's phone to investigate Hutchins' death and the actor has yet to hand his device over to authorities. In a new video, Baldwin totally lashes out about how the case is going.
Alec Baldwin calls out the hate
Alec Baldwin insisted he's complying with investigators of the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" in a lengthy rant posted to his Instagram on January 8. "Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bulls***, that's a lie," he said. The actor addressed why he has not yet given police his cell phone, explaining the warrant crosses state lines. "It's a process that takes time, they have to specify what they want," Baldwin explained. "We are one thousand percent going to comply with all that." He pushed back on media coverage of the ongoing investigation, specifically by the New York Post, calling reports he isn't complying to hide incriminating evidence "bulls*** and nonsense," saying, "It's all going to work out, regardless of what they say in these right-wing rag sheets, and people who are all about hate."
In spite of his critics, Baldwin has addressed the aftermath of the shooting on his social media platforms. "I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me," Baldwin said in another chatty Instagram video on December 23, 2021. "Of course for everyone that's involved in this it's never going to be behind us because somebody died so tragically," he continued. "I never lose sight about that — not a day goes by I don't think about that."