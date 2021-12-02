Twitter Is Tearing Apart Alec Baldwin's Emotional Interview

It's no surprise that Twitter can be both a fun, entertaining way to interact with people, and at times, a dumpster fire. Both can are evident in the aftermath of Alec Baldwin's first interview since the tragic accidental shooting on the Santa Fe, New Mexico, movie set of "Rust."

As Baldwin sits down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos for an emotional interview about the horrific incident that took the life of one crew member and injured another, the social media site is fuming about Baldwin's statements. Baldwin understandably replies with a gamut of emotions, from sadness to shock to anger, while discussing the terrible accident that killed his "friend" and crewmate, Halyna Hutchins, who served as cinematographer on the film, per CNN. The October 27 accident also injured the film's director, Joel Souza.

Of course, in typical Twitter fashion, people are analyzing every detail of Baldwin's behavior and judging the veracity of his responses as if they knew him — so what are they saying? Well, the general reactions aren't amazing.