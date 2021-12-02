Twitter Is Absolutely Fuming Over Alec Baldwin. Here's Why

In October, a tragedy unfolded on the set of Alec Baldwin's film, "Rust," in New Mexico. The actor was rehearsing for a scene when a prop gun that he thought was loaded with blank rounds — which turned out to be live rounds — fired off a live bullet while it was in his possession. The bullet ended up striking and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while also injuring director Joel Souza, who was hospitalized and then released.

Shortly after the shooting, Baldwin issued a statement on social media, mourning Hutchins. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours," he tweeted. He also said that he was "fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." However, Baldwin — as investigators are yet to reveal their findings — has chosen to reveal his side of the story in a sit-down interview with ABC airing on December 2.

In newly released clips of the special, Baldwin has made some bombshell claims about what happened on set — and Twitter is not happy with what they've heard. Here's why.