Twitter Is Absolutely Fuming Over Alec Baldwin. Here's Why
In October, a tragedy unfolded on the set of Alec Baldwin's film, "Rust," in New Mexico. The actor was rehearsing for a scene when a prop gun that he thought was loaded with blank rounds — which turned out to be live rounds — fired off a live bullet while it was in his possession. The bullet ended up striking and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while also injuring director Joel Souza, who was hospitalized and then released.
Shortly after the shooting, Baldwin issued a statement on social media, mourning Hutchins. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours," he tweeted. He also said that he was "fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." However, Baldwin — as investigators are yet to reveal their findings — has chosen to reveal his side of the story in a sit-down interview with ABC airing on December 2.
In newly released clips of the special, Baldwin has made some bombshell claims about what happened on set — and Twitter is not happy with what they've heard. Here's why.
Twitter users are skeptical about Alec Baldwin's new claim
In an exclusive clip from his sit-down interview with George Stephanopoulos with ABC News, Alec Baldwin made the stunning revelation that he "didn't pull the trigger" that led to Halyna Hutchins' death. "Well, the trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger," he stated. Stephanopoulos questioned Baldwin on his claims, and Baldwin stressed again that he "wouldn't ever point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never." However, Twitter users are skeptical about this, and have made their thoughts clear on the platform.
"I'm sure he feels enormous guilt, but this 'I didn't pull the trigger' is going to be a very hard sell," one user wrote. "He may want to believe this but single action revolvers require two distinct manual actions to be fired," they added. Another user tweeted, "Well, I guess that trigger had a string tied to it and somebody pulled it." Others simply said that Baldwin should have been educated on gun safety, regardless of whether there were live rounds in the gun. "Even those who don't handle guns know the basic rule: don't point it at someone or in their general direction," another user wrote.
Considering how much discussion the preview has already generated, Twitter will surely have a lot more things to say about the actor after the full interview airs.