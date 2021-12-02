Fans Noticed Something Strange About Alec Baldwin's Tears During His ABC Interview

Twitter is abuzz, naturally, about ABC's December 2 interview with actor Alec Baldwin, who gave his first official interview since the deadly shooting on the "Rust" movie set in New Mexico.

When filming in Santa Fe on October 27, a prop gun that somehow contained live rounds got fired, accidentally killing Halyna Hutchins, the film's 42-year-old director of photography, who Baldwin called "my friend," according to CNN. Questions have swirled about the incident since, including how the gun went off (it was in Baldwin's hand, but he states he didn't fire it), why it was loaded, and exactly what happened. There were also questions about the general state of the set, which was reportedly unsafe. So Baldwin had a lot to discuss when he sat down with the networks' longtime journalist George Stephanopoulos to go over the incident.

Of course, Twitter is full of opinions — whether right or wrong — about Baldwin. Many have analyzed his reactions, statements, movements, and general behavior. One of those is about his emotional response, as well as the tears he may or may not have shed.