Rust Assistant Director Has Something To Say About Alec Baldwin's Shocking Claim

Alec Baldwin claims his finger was nowhere near the trigger of the gun that killed "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during filming, according to what he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an interview that will air on December 2. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," Baldwin told Stephanopoulos in an excerpt ABC News released early.

On December 1, New Mexico authorities released a new affidavit that details how a live bullet may have been mixed up with prop ammunition, according to USA Today. Seth Kenney, the owner of PDQ Arm & Prop, one of the firearms and ammunition suppliers that provided materials for the film, said the fatal bullet could have been "reloaded ammunition" from the company Starline Brass. Reloaded ammunition is made by installing primer, gunpowder, and a bullet into an empty casing, as CBS-LA explained. "(Kenney) described how (Starline) only sells components of ammunition, and not live ammunition, therefore it had to be a reloaded round," the affidavit reads (via USA Today).

Other live bullets were found among the 500 rounds located on the film set, which shouldn't have been there, per EuroNews. Baldwin also showed disbelief at the fact that the gun had been loaded to begin with. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin added. Now, the "Rust" assistant director is sharing his thoughts on Baldwin's claims.