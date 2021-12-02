Rust Assistant Director Has Something To Say About Alec Baldwin's Shocking Claim
Alec Baldwin claims his finger was nowhere near the trigger of the gun that killed "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during filming, according to what he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an interview that will air on December 2. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," Baldwin told Stephanopoulos in an excerpt ABC News released early.
On December 1, New Mexico authorities released a new affidavit that details how a live bullet may have been mixed up with prop ammunition, according to USA Today. Seth Kenney, the owner of PDQ Arm & Prop, one of the firearms and ammunition suppliers that provided materials for the film, said the fatal bullet could have been "reloaded ammunition" from the company Starline Brass. Reloaded ammunition is made by installing primer, gunpowder, and a bullet into an empty casing, as CBS-LA explained. "(Kenney) described how (Starline) only sells components of ammunition, and not live ammunition, therefore it had to be a reloaded round," the affidavit reads (via USA Today).
Other live bullets were found among the 500 rounds located on the film set, which shouldn't have been there, per EuroNews. Baldwin also showed disbelief at the fact that the gun had been loaded to begin with. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," Baldwin added. Now, the "Rust" assistant director is sharing his thoughts on Baldwin's claims.
Rust's AD asserts Alec Baldwin did not discharge the gun
Dave Halls, the "Rust" assistant director, said Alec Baldwin didn't discharge the prop gun, as his lawyer, Lisa Torraco, told ABC News on December 2. "Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger. His finger was never in the trigger guard," Torraco assured, backing Baldwin's claims. A previous affidavit stated that an assistant director handed Baldwin the revolver, as ABC News reported in October. The crew member reportedly assured the actor that it was a "cold gun," meaning it contained no live rounds in it, the report detailed.
However, Halls' lawyer declined to confirm Halls was that same person, but confirmed he was present, according to the latest ABC News report. "Dave has told me since day one that it was an accident. It was a pure accident — freak, awful accident [that] unfortunately killed somebody," Torraco said.
The investigation into the October 21 shooting is ongoing, but Baldwin is facing mounting lawsuits, along with other crew members involved in the film. The latest was filed by the film's script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who is contending that Baldwin opted to play "Russian roulette" when he decided not to check the contents of the gun, according to the Independent. Baldwin is also being sued by a gaffer and a lighting technician in separate suits. The actor has reportedly hired former assistant U.S. attorney Aaron Dyer as his lawyer.