What Did The Armorer On The Rust Set Just Admit After The Accidental Shooting Of Haylna Hutchins?

In late October, Hollywood stood still for a moment following a fatal accident involving actor Alec Baldwin. Baldwin accidentally fired a round from what he thought was a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust." The single bullet killed the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also hit the film's director, Joel Souza. A local hospital later released Souza from their care, but the tragedy still took a life and left many wondering how something that seemed so avoidable could have happened on set.

Shortly after the incident, a distraught Baldwin issued a statement via his Twitter account to express his sadness while reiterating his stance. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the actor wrote. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

Since the incident, authorities have been trying to piece together the events from that day and try to get to the bottom of how it could have happened — especially since, per People, Baldwin was told on-set that the firearm was "cold," meaning not loaded with a live round. Many people have been pointing fingers at different members of the "Rust" crew, including the set's armorer, whose job (via People) is to be in charge of the gun props.