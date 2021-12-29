Alec Baldwin Opens Up About How Different His Life Is Today Due To Hilaria Baldwin
Alec Baldwin is reflecting on his life's journey and how one unexpected turn changed his plans for the better.
The actor — who has been shrouded in controversy following the tragic, accidental shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — has endured plenty of media scrutiny following the incident. In an interview with ABC News, Baldwin defended himself in stating, "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," and that "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."
The "Saturday Night Live" star would face further criticism online following the interview, leading to him deleting one of his two Twitter accounts, per Fox News. Baldwin, however, has retained his Instagram account, but has limited comments to avoid further backlash. But despite his recent controversy, the star is reflecting on a more positive aspect of his life — his family. Married to wife Hilaria, the actor shares six children under the age of nine with the yoga instructor (along with older daughter Ireland from his marriage to Kim Basinger). And now, Alec Baldwin is expressing gratitude for his clan.
Alec Baldwin says having six kids with wife Hilaria is an 'honor' and 'pleasure'
Alec Baldwin is getting candid about his family. On December 29, the star reposted a home video from wife Hilaria's Instagram account featuring their children. In the post's caption, Baldwin reflected on his "pre-retirement plan," which ultimately went out the window when he met Hilaria over a decade ago.
"I met my wife in early 2011. And although I knew very quickly that I was in love w @hilariabaldwin and wanted to make my life with her, I also had a pretty good pre-retirement program lined up," the 63-year-old actor revealed. "European travel. Museums. Galapagos. Skiing for a month or more in Cortina...Kitzbuhel...Courchevel. Maybe just sleep. And read," Baldwin further added. "Instead, we opted for having kids. Six kids. It has been the honor, the pleasure and the journey of a lifetime."
Over the past decade, the couple welcomed kids Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, and María Lucía. In 2019, when asked about the "perks in being an older parent," Baldwin responded (via TODAY), "I think on one level you appreciate it more. When I was younger and when work was primary, I had to divide my time with that." He further added that his kids "can be a bit curt from time to time... my friend said to me, 'Don't worry at your age. By the time they're saying things that really upset you, you'll be deaf, anyway, so don't worry.'"