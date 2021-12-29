Alec Baldwin Opens Up About How Different His Life Is Today Due To Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is reflecting on his life's journey and how one unexpected turn changed his plans for the better.

The actor — who has been shrouded in controversy following the tragic, accidental shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — has endured plenty of media scrutiny following the incident. In an interview with ABC News, Baldwin defended himself in stating, "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," and that "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

The "Saturday Night Live" star would face further criticism online following the interview, leading to him deleting one of his two Twitter accounts, per Fox News. Baldwin, however, has retained his Instagram account, but has limited comments to avoid further backlash. But despite his recent controversy, the star is reflecting on a more positive aspect of his life — his family. Married to wife Hilaria, the actor shares six children under the age of nine with the yoga instructor (along with older daughter Ireland from his marriage to Kim Basinger). And now, Alec Baldwin is expressing gratitude for his clan.