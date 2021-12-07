Hilaria Baldwin Reveals The Truth About Her Relationship With Alec Baldwin

Following mounting backlash, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin decided to step away from the noise and deleted their Twitter accounts on December 6, per Variety. They kept their Instagram presence, however, which is where Hilaria decided to post a lengthy (and very public) show of support for her husband. Sharing an image from their wedding day, she began by recalling her first words following the shooting: "I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you." She remembered receiving the phone call in which he told her what had happened and wrote it's "etched" in her memory. She also lamented how photogs were "surrounding you, on the phone with me, documenting your agony," snapping the infamous photo that would later be shown around the world.

Addressing the interview itself, Hilaria told followers that she was "afraid" for Alec to speak "because I've seen your spirit crushed, your mental health shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain." However, she's now "proud" of him for doing it and she criticized "ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS," claiming, "Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented."

In the lengthy post, Hilaria also touched on their personal life, saying they are "completely different in almost every singe [sic] possible way, but we are united through deep caring." As for their future, she concluded by shutting down the gossip and proclaiming, "My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere."