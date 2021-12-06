What Was The Most Authentic Thing About Alec Baldwin's Interview? Expert Tells All - Exclusive

Alec Baldwin sat down for his very first interview following an on-set tragedy that left one person dead and another injured back in October. Baldwin was on the set of the film "Rust" when he was handed a prop gun that he was told was safe to use, according to The New York Times. However, something happened and the gun fired off a projectile that hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest. Either the same projectile or another one struck director Joel Souza, injuring his arm, according to the New York Post.

During an interview with ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin said that he didn't actually fire off the gun. "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," he revealed, according to Vanity Fair. "I cock the gun. I go, 'Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?' And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun—the gun goes off," Baldwin explained. And while the actor seemed to cause quite a bit of confusion with his recollection of what happened on that tragic day, he maintains that the shooting was not his fault. Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he did not feel any kind of guilt. "I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly," Baldwin said.

There was undoubtedly a lot to analyze during the interview, so Nicki Swift reached out to a body language expert for some insight.